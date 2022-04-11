Little Rock police search for man suspected in girlfriend's killing

Police are searching for a man suspected in the homicide of his girlfriend, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded Thursday, April 7 to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle around 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a female, later identified as Brittany Cottrell, 24, of Little Rock suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead on scene, according to the release.

On Friday, April 8, homicide detectives were notified by the medical examiner that her death was consistent with a homicide, police said.

Nichalas Bates, 24, of Lonoke is wanted in connection with her death, police said in a tweet Monday.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact (501) 371-4829.