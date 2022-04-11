• Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again. On Friday night, the "Let's Get Loud" singer shared the exciting news on her members-only fan newsletter, On the JLo. In the video message, Lopez is admiring her green engagement ring. She shared in a previous newsletter why green is a meaningful color. "I always say the color green say is my lucky color," she wrote. "Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green." Earlier in the day, Lopez hinted on her social media accounts that she had big news to share. The couple fell for each other the first time in 2002 on the set of the movie, "Gigli." Later that year, Lopez and Affleck were engaged and canoodling in the "Jenny From the Block" music video. But the couple postponed their wedding in 2003 days before they were set to say "I do," citing the media frenzy. A few months later, they split up. Affleck and Lopez's engagement comes nearly a year after they were first spotted hanging out in Montana, not long after the entertainer's breakup with retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez. This will be Lopez's fourth marriage and Affleck's second.

• The rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers has been added to the lineup of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest, organizers announced. Last month, the festival announced plans to find a replacement for the Foo Fighters, which canceled all upcoming concert dates after the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Their scheduled time slot has now been filled by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, organizers said Friday. The 2022 festival will run April 29-May 1 and May 5-8 in New Orleans. The Red Hot Chili Peppers is set for May 1 and will be its first at the event since 2016. They have sold 80 million albums, collected six Grammy Awards and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their 12th studio album, "Unlimited Love," was released April 1. Started in 1970, Jazz Fest annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists. It is returning after a two-year hiatus brought on by the covid-19 pandemic.