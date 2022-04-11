off the wire

BASEBALL

Red Sox, Whitlock reach deal

The Boston Red Sox signed right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock to an $18.75 million, four-year deal Sunday covering 2023-26 that includes two club options and escalators that could increase the total to $44.5 million over six seasons. The agreement was announced by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom before Boston played the finale of a three-game series against the rival New York Yankees. The Red Sox poached Whitlock from the Yankees in the winter meeting draft ahead of the 2021 season. A starter in the minors, the 25-year-old Whitlock moved to the bullpen and led all Boston pitchers with a 1.96 ERA over 73 1/3 innings. He was 8-4 with 81 strikeouts and 17 walks while frequently pitching multiple innings per appearance.

Marmol misses 2nd game

St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol missed his second successive game on Sunday against Pittsburgh after being diagnosed with the flu. The 35-year-old was sent home prior to Saturday's game and team doctors felt he should remain there until his condition improved. Bench coach Skip Schumaker handled the managerial duties for the second day in a row. Schumaker indicated that he and Marmol went over strategies and pitching rotations decisions during their conversation. Schumaker played 11 years in the majors, eight with St. Louis. He hit 23 home runs and drove in 211 runs as a member of the Cardinals. He was hired as bench coach on Nov. 6, 2021. Marmol, the youngest manager in the majors, won his debut 9-0 on Thursday.

Padres' Snell a late scratch

The San Diego Padres scratched starting pitcher Blake Snell from the lineup just before game time on Sunday. The 2018 AL Cy Young winner went through his usual warm up before the game but right-hander Nabil Crismatt came out to the mound for the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres said Snell didn't start because of "left adductor tightness."

Commissioner sends gifts

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gifted major league players Bose headphones on opening day as a peace offering after a bitter 99-day lockout that delayed the start of the season. Major League Baseball confirmed that headphones and a letter signed by Manfred were left at the locker of each player when teams began their seasons Thursday and Friday. The present was first reported by The Athletic. Manfred's relationship with players has grown increasingly icy since he succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner in 2014. At the news conference announcing an agreement with the union to end this winter's lockout, Manfred admitted that he's failed in his role as a diplomat to players and pledged to improve the relationship.

TENNIS

Opelka knocks off Isner

Reilly Opelka beat fellow American John Isner 6-3, 7-6 (7) on Sunday to win the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston in the tallest matchup in an ATP Tour final. The 6-11 Opelka won his fourth tour title and first on clay. He improved to 5-1 against the 6-10 Isner. The 24-year-old Opelka, seeded third has won all his titles in the United States, taking the first in 2019 in an indoor event in New York and following at Delray Beach in 2020 and Dallas this year. The 36-year-old Isner, seeded fourth, won in Houston in 2013. He has 16 ATP Tour titles.

FOOTBALL

Ravens bring back DL

Calais Campbell is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal. The team announced it had agreed to terms with the 35-year-old defensive lineman. Campbell played the past two seasons with Baltimore as well. Campbell started 14 games last season and finished with 1 1/2 sacks. He has 93 1/2 sacks in 14 NFL seasons with the Cardinals, Jaguars and Ravens. Campbell has appeared in 213 games in his career, with 194 starts. The Ravens acquired him in a trade with Jacksonville in 2020.

HOCKEY

Crosby scores 1,400th point

Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby's 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history. On his latest winner, Crosby got a pass from Rikard Rakell and tipped it behind David Rittich near the post.

Denver wins NCAA title

Ryan Barrow and Mike Benning scored less than three minutes apart to give Denver the lead and the Pioneers awakened with five goals in the third period to rally past Minnesota State 5-1 for their record-tying ninth college hockey title. Two nights after eliminating Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinal, Denver joined the Wolverines as the only schools with nine championships. Magnus Chrona stopped 27 shots for the Pioneers (31-9-1), who won it all for the first time since 2017. Minnesota State (38-6) took a 1-0 lead on Sam Morton's first-period goal and dominated -- outshooting Denver 18-8 in the first 40 minutes -- before Barrow slid a rebound of Benning's shot through the legs of Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay five minutes into the third.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Volkanovski retains belt

Alexander Volkanovski mauled Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 early Sunday, earning a technical knockout seconds into the fourth round to retain the featherweight belt. The 33-year-old Volkanovski (24-1) extended his professional winning streak to 21, including an 11-0 mark in UFC competition. Jung, better known as "the Korean Zombie," was battered, bloodied and struggling to breathe after the first three rounds. He insisted he wanted to keep going, but the referee stopped the bout 45 seconds into the fourth of five championship rounds. The 35-year-old Jung dropped to the mat after the fight was called and later indicated through an interpreter that he might consider retirement. The main event was the most lopsided on UFC 273's main card. Aljamain Sterling became the undisputed bantamweight champion by defending his belt against Petr Yan. They were involved in a controversial disqualification a little more than a year ago. Yan was DQ'd for an illegal knee after dominating the fight. Sterling (21-3) looked like a different fighter in this one, controlling Yan on the mat for nearly eight minutes in the second and third rounds. Yan (16-3) battled back in the final two rounds, doing enough to get a split decision.