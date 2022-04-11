OPINION | A WORD: Arkansas, can you guess this common 4-letter term?





Yes, you were all correct. Last week's word was "flip."

Today's noun and/or verb and/or adjective and/or adverb has four letters. The fourth letter is a consonant.

You have two options: Guess the word. Don't guess the word.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ In British courts, the place where the clerks and ushers sit.

Got it? No? Then I will give you more clues.

◼️ Arise and accumulate.

Not yet?

◼️ Arise and intensify.

Did that not help?

◼️ Not about to die.

How about this?

◼️ Profitably, carefully, sensibly or thoroughly.

OK, here's another clue:

◼️ An exclamation used when stalling, demurring or equivocating.

Here's a good clue:

◼️ In baking, a depression made in a bowlful or a pile of ingredients.

This should be helpful:

◼️ The American English translation of the Scots form "weel."

Surely this will do it!

◼️ A cylindrical void that can be dug, driven or drilled into reservoir rocks such as sandstones, limestones or dolomites.

OK, here's the last clue:

◼️ What smart alecks call "a deep subject."

When you have the answer, tell all your friends on social media. Or don’t.

I'll print the answer April 18, but feel free to email if you can't wait.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



