OPINION: HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Happy birthday April 11: You'll boldly enter new scenarios, bringing a bright energy wherever you go. A calculated risk will pay off in three different ways. Adding a skill will give you a fresh financial stream. Gentle lifestyle changes will stick. Little by little you'll find your way to a buzzing level of vitality, attracting like souls to you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're very perceptive. You'll notice the problems of others or get a sense of their secret pain. There may be nothing you can fix, but just opening your heart and letting them know they are not alone will be a tremendous help.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're proving something to yourself these days. By planning what to do and then doing it, you gain self-trust, which leads to increased control over your choices, and ultimately, satisfaction with your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Many never dream of far-off places, preferring to stick to what they know. You, however, have exotic dreams and are willing to do the legwork necessary to fulfill some of them. Start small if you must, but do start.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's not one way to fix things. When seeking the help of an expert, keep in mind that there are many kinds of intelligence that would be relevant to apply to the problem at hand.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Certain compromises you've made are starting to add up to vague dissatisfaction with the way things are. What needs to happen for you to feel like you're getting more of what you want?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Whatever they ask, you're up to the task. But are your requests being answered with equal enthusiasm? Learn from your past mistakes and assert yourself sooner in a relationship rather than later.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll get clarity regarding your next moves and general focus. This doesn't come in the form of a lightning strike from the blue. Rather, it's a learning process as you get your hands dirty with the work that must be done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's not as though you have to decide the fate of the whole world, but this decision you're making somehow feels much heavier than you anticipated it would. Make it easier on yourself. How can you reduce the stakes?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trying to get through to a certain emotionally distant person is like grasping at wind. Instead, get comfortable and content in yourself and let the warm, attractive energy you radiate draw people in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If possible, touch base in person. The exchange of ideas and information will be smooth and helpful in face-to-face encounters. No matter how hard you try to give, you'll be on the receiving end.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may feel limited in your ability to express yourself or further your purposes. But the more you exercise your freedom of thought, the more malleable your environment will become.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider that people who can't seem to stay out of the drama may be secretly in love with it. The uninterested will find drama easily avoided with simple measures: change the subject, don't engage or just drive on by.

ARIES SUN CHECK-IN

Anyone can be an armchair expert. The Aries sun reminds us that heroes take action (thus the name "action heroes") and they're too busy steering their own vessel to sit around critiquing the world. Of course, actually doing the thing is always harder, so cut yourself some slack, and be sure to appreciate all you're getting right.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Dodie Clark is a singer-songwriter, author and YouTuber with more than 300 million views on her channel. Her independent releases have become chart toppers; her emotionally complex songs have earned her fans around the world. Aries warrior energy can show itself in a variety of ways, one of them being a fearless revelation of deep, dark fear itself.