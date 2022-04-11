100 years ago

April 11, 1922

HARRISON -- Boone County never had a finer prospect for a big fruit crop than it has this year. The peaches are in full bloom and the early varieties of strawberries are white with blossoms. With reasonably fair weather, barring freezing, berry picking will begin here in three weeks. The commercial varieties usually ripen here toward the later part of May.

50 years ago

April 11, 1972

PERRYVILLE -- The sixth annual Arts and Craft Show will be held May 19-21 at Perryville. Handcrafted items will be for sale and hourly and daily door prizes will be given. Those wishing to exhibit and sell their crafts may write for information to the Perry County Arts and Crafts Show at Perryville, 72126.

25 years ago

April 11, 1997

• Two Little Rock citizens and three police officers were honored Thursday for heroism and life-saving actions, police said. Three officers and a citizen were recognized for saving the life of officer Lee Forbush, who collapsed Dec. 10 in Little Rock Municipal Traffic Court while testifying, police said. Officers Ronnie Morgan, John Gilchrist and detective Subsash Wagh immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation to keep Forbush alive. Rose Pike, a nurse who joined in the effort, received a Citizens Achievement Award for outstanding service by a member of the Little Rock community. The officers were presented with the department's Lifesaving Award. The four aided Forbush until an emergency rescue crew arrived. Forbush survived the heart attack and underwent open heart surgery.

10 years ago

April 11, 2012

CONWAY -- The State Department has given the OK for Mandarin classes offered in Arkansas' public schools to continue this fall in cooperation with the University of Central Arkansas' Confucius Institute. The only change from the program in previous years will be that the Arkansas Department of Education, not UCA, will be the official sponsor. The program will still work in coordination with the university's Confucius Institute, Laura Young, assistant provost for finance, said Tuesday. "We were always very optimistic that this would be the outcome," Young said. "It's certainly nice to get that confirmed." The Confucius Institute, the only one in Arkansas, supports cultural exchange with China. The change in sponsors will have no negative impact on UCA or the schools, and will operate as it has in the past, Young said.