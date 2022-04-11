Pine Bluff High School on lockdown after off-campus shooting; no student, staff injuries reported

Pine Bluff High School is currently on lockdown due to a shooting that took place in the vicinity of 12th Street near the McGeorge parking lot, the Pine Bluff School District said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Both the school district and police say no students or staff members were injured. Police Lt. David DeFoor said one person was arrested, but authorities are still unsure of the motive.

Police received a call about the shooting at about 2:45 p.m., according to DeFoor. He added there were no shell casings or other indication that a shooting occurred on the campus.

The district released the following statement: "Due to the recent events, scholars will be dismissed following our regular dismissal procedures at the regular time. We ask that parents and guardians be patient and retrieve their students at the regular dismissal time of 3:47 p.m."

"Scheduled after school activities will continue this evening."