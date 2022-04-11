Razorbacks fall to No. 5 following series loss

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell three spots to No. 5 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll following a series loss at Florida.

The Razorbacks (23-7, 8-4 SEC) still have the second-highest ranking among SEC teams. Tennessee is No. 1 in the poll for the third consecutive week.

Florida moved up five spots into a tie for No. 17 after winning the final two games of the three-game series against Arkansas. It was the Razorbacks’ first SEC series loss since 2019.

LSU, which will come to Baum-Walker Stadium for a three-game series beginning Thursday, is ranked No. 12 this week. The Tigers (23-9, 7-5) moved up four spots after sweeping Mississippi State on the road.

Other SEC teams ranked this week are No. 10 Georgia, No. 17 Vanderbilt (tie) and No. 22 Auburn.

Ole Miss, which was ranked No. 1 three weeks ago and No. 8 last week, fell out of the poll after it was swept by Alabama at home.

Stanford rejoined the poll this week at No. 23. The Cardinal defeated Arkansas on a neutral field in February.

Arkansas has been ranked in 69 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. The Razorbacks have been in the top 10 of 24 consecutive polls.

The coaches poll is the ranking of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, April 11

1. Tennessee (31-1)

2. Oregon State (24-7)

3. Miami (26-6)

4. Texas Tech (27-8)

5. Arkansas (23-7)

6. Oklahoma State (23-9)

7. Texas (24-10)

8. Virginia (26-6)

9. Notre Dame (20-5)

10. Georgia (24-8)

11. Louisville (23-8)

12. LSU (23-9)

13. UCLA (22-9)

14. Southern Miss (23-8)

15. Gonzaga (21-8)

16. Arizona (22-10)

T17. Vanderbilt (22-9)

T17. Florida (21-11)

19. Dallas Baptist (21-10)

20. Texas State (24-9)

21. Connecticut (24-7)

22. Auburn (22-10)

23. Stanford (17-10)

24. Maryland (25-7)

25. Wake Forest (25-7)

Dropped Out: Ole Miss (8), Florida State (19), North Carolina (20), TCU (21), North Carolina State (25)