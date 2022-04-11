River Valley storm system spurs tornado reports





FORT SMITH -- Severe weather is heading east across Southeast Oklahoma toward Arkansas' River Valley this evening.

Kendall Beam, Sebastian County Emergency Management director, said about 6:15 p.m. Monday the county had seen heavy wind, with a "tornado rotation" having gone over the county's Emergency Operations Center at 8400 S. Zero St. in Fort Smith. Golf ball-sized hail was also reported in Fort Smith, although there have been reports of larger-sized hail out in the county. This included baseball-sized hail in Lavaca, which resulted in damage to vehicles.

According to the power outage map on OG&E's website, roughly 2,305 customers experiences power outages due to the severe weather. As of Monday afternoon, the outages were from Lavaca to Scranton starting at 4:35 p.m. Monday and are expected to be fully restored by 8:25 p.m.

The National Weather Service stated scattered thunderstorms ranging from strong to severe are expected to develop into the evening, with damaging wind gusts getting up to 70 mph.

Several Arkansas counties including Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian are also under a tornado watch until 11 p.m.



