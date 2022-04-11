Sheridan-area fire forces evacuation





A raging wildfire in the Sheridan area has caused the mandatory evacuation of homes Sunday as winds advanced the fire faster than crews could fight it, according to emergency management officials.

About 9 p.m., officials were evacuating homes between the 1000 block and 1500 block of Grant County Road 57 as the fire had shifted, according to an Arkansas Department of Emergency Management tweet. According to the tweet, no homes had been damaged or people injured by the fire.

Earlier in the day about 15 homes were evacuated near B-17 Memorial Park on Grant County Road 51.

As of 6:30 p.m., the wildfire had burned around 400 acres and was still growing, according to Randall Berry, Grant County Emergency Management coordinator.

He said about a lot of the area was timberland.

"We are still trying to contain and fight the fire," Berry said.

Multiple volunteer firefighters were on scene, Berry said.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission also was assisting with seven bulldozers, two air tankers and about a dozen people, Sherry Russell, commission dispatch supervisor, said.

"It is rather large and these guys are working as hard as they can," Russell said.

Russell said the winds were making it difficult to contain. She said the fire continued to push forward.

About 6 p.m., there were about 15 fires the commission was observing around the state, Russell said. The Grant County fire was the most concerning.

Preparations were being made to support crews into the night, Berry said.

"We are hoping the winds die down after dark a little bit to help us contain it," Berry said.

Winds out of the south were pushing at about 22 miles per hour by early evening, said Brian Smith, senior forecaster for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. He said gusts were reaching up to 36 mile per hour.

Often winds will relax around or after sunset but it's likely the region will see winds extend through at least midnight, he said.

Low relative humidity for the area is also playing a role in the wildfire, Smith said.

He said rain is expected across the state in coming days and that could help.

LaTresha Woodruff, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management public information officer, said the agency remains on standby and ready to assist if anything else is needed.



