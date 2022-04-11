Sign-ups set for summer camps

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas has opened registration for its summer camps, featuring 10 diverse classes for ages 7-20. ASC will use its home building, 701 S. Main St., and its new facilities, the ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main.

Camp offerings include art, cooking, dance, film, science, vocal performance and theater. All camps will be themed around “Space and Time,” according to a news release.

Camps will be held June 6 through July 18, with most camps being one week long. Income-based scholarships are available. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps.

THEATER JR. CAMP

Patrons are invited to join ASC for a week filled with imagination and confidence-building during Theater Jr. Camp. Campers will work together to hone their acting skills while learning to collaborate with their peers and express their creativity. The class culminates in a final performance in which youth will perform their own monologue as well as team up with the other campers to perform scenes from plays.

This camp is from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, June 6-10. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ART JR. CAMP

ASC’s Art Jr. Camp combines beginner lessons in various mediums with an exploration of “Space and Time.” Campers will develop an understanding of drawing, painting, and sculpting techniques to create artwork. They will learn through step-by-step instruction while learning how to create.

This camp is from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 6-10. It is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

THEATER SOPHOMORE CAMP

This camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 13-23, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 24. The final performance will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Sophomore camp is open to ages 12-15 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $220 for members and $240 for nonmembers.

THEATER SENIOR CAMP

This camp will run from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-23, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, June 24, with a final performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Senior Camp is open to ages 16-20, letting young college students take part over the summer. Camp is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $220 for members and $240 for nonmembers.

Bethany Gere, Woodlawn Schools choral director and ASC performing arts volunteer, will lead the theater camps. Youngsters can explore what makes a compelling character, then develop that character by using scenes from plays to spark ideas. Campers will use their body, voice and imagination to portray their characters. The class will end with a joint performance before a live audience on June 25

ART PRO

ASC’s Public Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan will instruct its Art Pro Camp. Campers will have lessons in various mediums while exploring themes of “Space and Time.” Students will explore drawing, painting and sculpting methods to create artwork in 2D and 3D. Campers will use materials to help develop a creative process using these methods.

The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon , June 27-July 1. Open to ages 12-17, it is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members, $120 for nonmembers.

VOCAL PERFORMANCE CAMP

At ASC’s Vocal Performance Camp, students will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs, perfect their performance skills, and learn how to be overall better vocalists. The class winds up with a spotlight performance of campers performing solos, as well as a group performance. Leading the camp will be Bethany Gere, Woodlawn Schools choral director and ASC performing arts volunteer.

The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, with a final performance at 6 p.m. July 1. It is open to ages 12-20 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

CREATE LAB JR CAMP

In ASC’s CrEATe Lab Jr. Camp, students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring cuisines from different places and times around the world, including European, African, Asian, and South American.

The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

CREATE LAB PRO

In ASC’s CrEATe Lab Pro Camp, students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. They will learn cooking and other culinary skills while exploring recipes from around the world. Pro Campers will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen.

The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

SCIENCE CAMP

ASC’s Science Camp will explore different aspects of the universe beyond the atmosphere. Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more.

This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

FILM CAMP

ASC’s Film Camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the “Space and Time” theme. Campers will be shown both the technology and the creative aspects of film. Filmmaker Michael Merritt of Little Rock will instruct this camp.

The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Details: asc701.org or call

(870) 536-3375.



