Some good news

The news is filled with sad stories. Horror stories. War stories. Economic woe stories.

Even the weather around here seems to be sad and angry. One day, it's cold and windy. The next day we have tornadoes.

But then . . . .

The clouds break. The sun shines through. And we realize what month it is, what week it is, what day it is, and we are rejuvenated. Reborn. With the spring.

Travelers baseball starts this week. And we are revived, with the thoughts of hot dogs and double-plays dancing in our heads.