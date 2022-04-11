Super Quiz: Washington State

1. What Canadian province borders Washington to the north?

2. Name any two of the four Washington-based companies rated among the most admired in the country.

3. The state ranks second only to California in the production of this alcoholic beverage.

4. Name the resident billionaires Jeff and Bill who are among the wealthiest people in the world.

5. What sport is played by the (a) Seattle Kraken, (b) Seattle Mariners, (c) Seattle Seahawks?

6. This concrete dam on the Columbia River is a major producer of hydroelectric power.

7. This active volcano is the highest mountain in the state.

8. Name the famous bridge nicknamed "Galloping Gertie" that collapsed in 1940.

9. Washington's unofficial nickname is "The -------- State."

ANSWERS

1. British Columbia

2. Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft and Costco

3. Wine

4. Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates

5. (a) Ice hockey, (b) baseball, (c) football

6. Grand Coulee Dam

7. Mount Rainier (Tahoma)

8. Tacoma Narrows Bridge

9. "The Evergreen State"