Van Horn’s Hogs moving on from series streak

Up next

No. 2 Arkansas baseball vs. UAPB

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 23-7; UAPB 6-19-1

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

TUESDAY vs. UAPB, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. UAPB, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. LSU 6:30, p.m.

FRIDAY vs. LSU, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. LSU, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

FAYETTEVILLE -- No University of Arkansas position players in Saturday's game at Florida were in the lineup the last time the Razorbacks lost an SEC series.

None of them were even on the team back then.

When the No. 22 Gators beat the No. 2 Razorbacks 9-7 on Saturday, it ended Arkansas' streak of winning consecutive SEC series at 13.

Prior to the Gators beating the Razorbacks in two of three games over the weekend, Texas A&M had been the last SEC team to take a series from Arkansas.

The Aggies beat the Razorbacks 6-1 on May 18, 2019, in College Station, Texas, to win two of three games from Arkansas.

Arkansas' lineup that day included future Major League Draft picks Heston Kjerstad (No. 2 overall in 2020), Dominic Fletcher (No. 75 in 2019), Casey Martin (No. 87 in 2020), Christian Franklin (No. 123 in 2021), Jack Kenley (No. 232 in 2019) and Casey Opitz (No. 244 in 2021).

A pitcher who worked in relief in that game against Texas A&M -- Kevin Kopps -- won multiple national player of the year awards in 2021 as a Razorback and was the 99th overall draft pick.

Connor Noland, now a senior ace for Arkansas, was a freshman in 2019 who started the finale at Texas A&M and went 4 1/3 innings. Current Razorback Zebulon Vermillion pitched one inning in relief that game.

When the Razorbacks beat Florida 8-1 in Thursday night's opener, Noland (5-1, 2.61 ERA) started and pitched seven scoreless innings. Vermillion pitched the final two innings.

Florida evened the series with a 7-2 victory on Friday night, then scored two runs in the eighth inning on Saturday to win.

For most of the Razorbacks, it was the first time they lost an SEC series.

"Basically what I've told them all year long, [is] that winning's really hard and a lot of times in our league -- and in baseball in general -- it's going to come down to one play, one pitch, one swing," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "[Saturday] it was probably that.

"But it's hard. When you have a chance to put somebody away, you've got to do it."

Arkansas fell two SEC series victories short of tying Vanderbilt and Florida for the longest streak. Vanderbilt won 15 consecutive series from 2012-14 and Florida did it from 2017-18.

The Razorbacks were 29-10 in SEC games in winning 13 consecutive series and took seven series at home and six on the road.

Arkansas went 5-1 during the streak against Mississippi State -- which won the 2021 national championship -- for its most victories against one opponent.

The streak included sweeps against Mississippi State, Florida and Kentucky.

The Razorbacks swept Mississippi State on the road and Florida at home last season and opened SEC play this season by sweeping Kentucky at home.

Arkansas went 6-3 against Tigers during the streak (taking 2 of 3 from Auburn, LSU and Missouri) and 4-2 in Columbias -- 2-1 in Columbia, S.C., and 2-1 in Columbia, Mo.

"It's tough to win a game sometimes on the road," Van Horn said when asked to put the streak in perspective. "We've had some good pitching. We've gotten timely hitting.

"We've played well on the road the last couple of years, and then obviously played pretty well at home.

"Credit to the players, man. They want to win."

Arkansas (23-7, 8-4) leads the SEC West by one game over Auburn, Alabama and LSU, which are all 7-5.

Arkansas opens a three-game series against LSU on Thursday, but first the Razorbacks play the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Van Horn was asked if having the SEC series winning streak end might be a relief by taking some pressure off the Razorbacks so they can go out and play without thinking about it now.

"I'll be honest with you, I could care less about the streak," Van Horn said. "I don't think the players [care about it].

"We don't even talk about it. It's the media, and that's probably about the only people that talk about it, in my opinion.

"We have never mentioned it one time. We just try to win the game that's in front of us. I would rather win every series as long as I'm coaching here honestly."