Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

March 28

Bypass Mini-Mart/D.V.J. Enterprises, Inc.

2817 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks disposable towels available.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not displayed. Hot food holding case lacks a thermometer. Toilet room door is open.

Club Buena Vista

2056 Dime Drive, Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. White refrigerator lacks a thermometer.

Eat My Catfish

32 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A large dispensing container of made on-site tartar sauce for customer self-service temperature is 51 degrees.

Noncritical violations: One of the handwashing sinks in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. A large sack of whole crawfish has fallen onto the wet floor in the walk-in refrigerator. Two stacks of single-service foam plates and a stack of aluminum pans are not covered or stored inverted in dry storage area. Several floor tiles in food preparation area are not installed. One third of the walk-in refrigerator floor is covered in standing water.

Frida's California Grill

3980 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 5, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Kum & Go

729 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Three packaged foods for customer self-service -- chicken enchilada with Mexican rice -- have expiration date of 03/25/22.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Sonic

1144 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Milk at 46 degrees in the ice cream station prep refrigerator and shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Walgreens

4015 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed a few dented cans of food.

March 29

Greenland Elementary School

200 N. Sandy Ave., Greenland

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lids are open.

JJEM Matador

3412 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bar dishwasher temperature on dish-temp plate was 145 degrees. Steak at 46 degrees in prep two refrigerator, tomato cocktail at 53 degrees in the bar prep table refrigerator, celery at 43 degrees in the bar refrigerator, and salsa at 53 degrees in the small refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometers in several refrigerators. No sanitizer in the sanitizer bucket with wet clothes. No heat test strips for the bar dishwasher.

Mong Dynasty North

3101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Spray bottle with degreaser does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff. Scoop used for rice is in standing water between uses. Water is at 82 degrees. Original buckets of soy sauce are used to store another food, potato starch. Surface interior of white refrigerator lacks cleaning.

Panda Restaurant

3050 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The food on the buffet line (fresh salsa and diced fruits ) is holding cold at 50 degrees, product is on ice but not holding at 41 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below. Buckets of sanitizer lacks a label. Flours in the dry goods room do not have a label on the containers.

Noncritical violations: The dry food storage has food and trash on the floors and shelves, the chip preparation area has food particles and the floor and the floor is greasy.

Ramay Junior High School

401 S. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Green beans on serving line at 127 degrees and should be held at 135 degrees.

Sonic

186 N. Cato Springs Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed.

Tobo's 66

1200 W. Wilson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Whole Hog Cafe

3009 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

March 31

Bougie Buns

514 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have documentation that there is a certified food protection manger at this time. Test strips provided are for chlorine based sanitizers.

Dairy Queen

2190 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on Oct. 20, 2021.

Raspados Mimi's-New Truck

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

April 1

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Dish-temp at bar dishwasher was 156 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Bar dishwasher is not operating according to manufactures instructions. No irreversible registering temperature measuring strips or dish-temp plate. No covered trash receptacle in the women's restroom.

Island Vibes

3570 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Mr. Taco Loco

1701 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee handwashing sink in back food preparation area lacks hand cleanser available. In reach-in cooler, container with raw eggs is stored above container with cooked beans (cover container). Walk-in cooler, pico de gallo at 43F degrees (date 03/25-expired), other container with pico de gallo at 45 degrees (date 3/31) and tinga chicken at 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Buckets with sanitizer for wiping cloths have concentration over 200 ppm. Original containers of lard are reused to store another kind of food. Handle in reach-in cooler is not present in right side. Surface inside of ice machine is not clean. Retail food permit is expired.

Salathai

1241 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: NO certified food protection manager in facility. There is a bag of onions stored directly under the three-compartment sinks drain pipe. Food employees are wearing bracelets. Scoop and forks are stored in a container with the handle down.

Sonic Drive-In

225 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Onion at 47 degrees and cheese at 50 degrees in the coney station prep table.

Noncritical violations: None

Springdale Moose Lodge

205 W. Apple Blossom Lane, Bethel Heights

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 28 -- CVS Pharmacy, 2001 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Hot Dog Souree, 705 E. Appleby Road, Fayetteville

March 29 -- Greenland High School-Taher, 30 N. Sandy Ave., Greenland; McDonald's, 1200 W. Wilson St., Fayetteville; Puritan Brew Company, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Sushi 101, 522 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

March 31 -- Happy Day Care, 214 Rheas Mill Road, Farmington; Randall G. Lynch Middle School, 359 W. Rheas Mill Road, Farmington; Wasabi, 313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville