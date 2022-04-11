Forecasters: Widespread thunderstorms, severe weather expected across the state through Wednesday

Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms, including strong to severe storms, are expected beginning Monday and lasting through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered storms are expected across northern Arkansas on Monday morning, and some may become strong at times through the later morning hours, according to a Monday morning briefing from the weather service.

Forecasters said the primary round for more-widespread storms is expected Monday afternoon and into the evening, with development happening across western and northern portions of the state.

There is an elevated significant hail potential Monday afternoon into the evening, with hail reaching greater than 2 inches in diameter, according to the briefing. There will also be a threat for tornadoes, with the greatest potential over portions of central and northern Arkansas, according to the weather service.

On Tuesday, storms are expected to develop across the state during the afternoon and may become strong to severe at times, with damaging winds and hail the primary concern, forecasters said. A few brief tornadoes will also be possible, according to the briefing.

Forecasters said the entire state is at slight risk of seeing hail as large as a quarter, winds up to 60 mph and a very low tornado potential.

Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday and a strong cold front is expected to sweep across the state, forecasters say. Periodic heavy rainfall may occur across some parts of the state, leading to local flooding issues, according to the briefing.

Most of the state is at an enhanced risk Wednesday for conditions that include golf ball-sized hail, winds up to 80 mph, and a low chance for tornadoes, according to the weather service. The greatest threat for severe weather is expected to occur between Wednesday afternoon through the late evening hours, the briefing states.