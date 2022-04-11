Wildfire in Grant County under control, official says; residents allowed to return home

A wildfire in Grant County was brought under control at about 1:15 a.m. today after burning between 500 and 1,000 acres, said Randall Berry, the county’s emergency coordinator.

Berry said there were no injuries and no houses were damaged.

People who had been evacuated from their homes on Grant County Road 57 were allowed to return early this morning, according to a Twitter message from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Berry said the fire was reported around noon Sunday. He said the cause has yet to be determined.

Berry said the area that burned was mostly forest land east of Grant County Road 51 and south of County Road 57.

He said workers from the forestry division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture will use all-terrain vehicles and global-positioning system technology to determine how many acres were burned.

Berry said strong winds made the fire more dangerous.

“The wind is what drove the fire, the heavy winds,” he said. “When it would surge, the fire would get into the tree tops of young trees.”