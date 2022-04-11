Winds fanning wildfire in Grant County

Authorities were continuing to fight a wildfire Sunday evening in the area of Arkansas 35 North and Grant County Road 51, according to the incident commander.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for residents near the B-17 Memorial Park as they were in the path of the wildfire, which the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management first reported at 2:45 p.m. on social media. The cause of the wildfire was still under investigation and no injuries or fatalities were reported, incident commander and Fire Chief Ben Hammond said.

"We know once it was reported, initial units investigated and were dispatched and reported large amounts of fire," Hammond said. "We deployed our incident command system from there. We've got multiple fire departments from multiple jurisdictions on the scene, as well as the Arkansas Forestry Commission."

It was not clear when all residents would be allowed to return to the area.

"We've made contact with everybody who has homes from 35 all the way north on 51," Hammond said. "Those people were originally evacuated. Some of them have gone back into their homes. We're trying not to let any through traffic here, but anyone who has a residence on 51 was evacuated. We currently have units on [Grant County Road] 57 checking the status of residential homes. We may have an evacuation there, and we may not. It just depends on the terms of the fire."

Hammond estimated 450 to 500 acres were burned. The fire, he said, was contained in a general area from Arkansas 35 North to Grant County 57 east to U.S. 167, but how much of the blaze overall was contained was not immediately clear. A thin plume of smoke could still be seen rising from the tree skyline.

"We've got everything contained into that space," Hammond said. "As far as we know right now, there haven't been any residential structures that have been damaged."

All jurisdictions affected by the wildfire are in Grant County, Hammond said, but first responders from Saline, Pulaski and Jefferson counties, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, among other entities, have been on the scene.

"Since we've been on the scene here, we've had approximately seven to 10 additional calls from our county," Hammond said. "We've had members from other departments that were able to respond to that, and we've also had to call Jefferson County for [a fire in Grapevine] to protect that half of the county."

Grapevine is located just west of the Jefferson County border.

A blaze in the Center Grove community was under control, as was a grass fire caused by downed electrical wires, Hammond said.

Winds had topped 20.3 miles per hour by 6 p.m., according to Weather Underground. Hammond said the strong winds factored heavily into the spread of the fire.

"When you have winds like this, not only are they at a high rate of speed, but switching directions, the fire just runs as fast as it can," Hammond said.

The wind conditions and how far the fire travels would determine how soon the entire fire could be contained, he added.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission has deployed three bulldozers on the ground and three bombers in the air dropping water, according to Hammond.

The park is named after the B-17 Flying Fortress airplane that crashed 5 miles northwest of Sheridan in a wooded area during a flight from Salina, Kan., to West Palm Beach, Fla., as the result of an exploding engine on March 12, 1943, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Nine men were aboard the World War II-era aircraft when it crashed.

A replica of the airplane is placed at the Memorial Park, which opened in October 2015 and honors all Grant Countians who died in combat since World War I.

"We had people protect the monument early, and as of right now, we don't have any reported damage from the monument," Hammond said.

A Belfast-Palestine Fire Department truck leaves the scene of a wildfire near the B-17 Memorial Park in Grant County on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Emergency lights from a first responder's truck blare outside the entrance to the B-17 Memorial Park in Grant County during a wildfire in the area Sunday, April 10, 2022. Law enforcement agencies blocked off an intersection to keep residents and visitors away from the fire. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

