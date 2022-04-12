50-year anniversary plans underway for Ben Geren Regional Park in Fort Smith

John McClellan

John McClellan’s tenure in the U.S. Senate from his election in 1942 until his death in 1977 is the longest of any Arkansan in the state’s history.

FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County is preparing to celebrate five decades of its largest public park.

County Judge David Hudson and Jay Randolph, county park administrator and golf course superintendent, solicited the county's Parks Advisory Board for ideas concerning Ben Geren Regional Park's 50-year anniversary at its meeting Monday and provided details on what's been planned so far.

Hudson said Ben Geren Park is the second-largest local government park in Arkansas.

The park in Fort Smith contains both paved and mountain bike trails, a fitness course, pavilions, playgrounds, a safe shelter, a 27-hole public golf course and a community complex with an additional a nine-hole golf course and other amenities, according to the Sebastian County website. It also includes facilities for disc golf, mini-golf soccer, softball, tennis, volleyball and fishing.

Hudson said U.S. Sen. John McClellan dedicated Ben Geren Park in 1972. It had an 18-hole golf course at the time.

Hudson also noted the golf course saw a profit in both 2020 and 2021, with the Quorum Court agreeing to reallocate money from the former year into park improvement projects. This included buying 80 golf carts last year.

"One thing I've been looking at regarding the golf course is comparing the money coming in to a break-even budget, and the goal that I've had for years is this facility needs to, if we can, break even," Hudson said.

Randolph said the county has been working with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the national nonprofit organization Quail Forever to facilitate a "pollinator festival" for Ben Geren's 50-year anniversary. This would involve multiple people from Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas coming to speak and groups being led into the prairie native areas on the golf course, according to Randolph.

"It's just about celebrating our native habitat that we have here in Sebastian County, which is prairie and other types of habitat, and, really, educating people on native plants and the animals and insects that would use that type of habitat," Randolph said.

This event falls in line with Ben Geren Golf Course's efforts to convert some of its land back to a prairie habitat. Massard Prairie once existed where the park is now.

Randolph said the festival would take place June 24-25 during National Pollinator Week, an annual celebration dedicated to promoting pollinator health initiated and managed by Pollinator Partnership, according to the San Francisco-based nonprofit group's website.

The golf course will host its 50th four-ball golf tournament June 17-19, Randolph said. There will be golf merchandise commemorating the 50th anniversary available later in the year as well.

Randolph said the idea of a "Ben Geren Olympics" featuring a variety of activities throughout the park is also being considered.

Monday's meeting was the Parks Advisory Board's first since Jan. 13, 2020, according to minutes provided at the meeting. Hudson previously cited covid-19 as the reason for the lack of meetings in the intervening years.