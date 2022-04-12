Arkansas’ first lady putting child advocacy efforts in spotlight

State officials on Monday expressed the need to raise awareness of the services provided by Children's Advocacy Centers across the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared April 11 as Children's Advocacy Center Day during a news conference at the State Capitol rotunda as part of an effort to bring more attention to the work the centers do every day.

"We want these children to know there is help," said Susan Hutchinson, the governor's wife who served as the keynote speaker at the news conference. "That there is a whole group of people who want to provide them hope. To shine hope."

Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas is a nonprofit that provides services at no cost to children who are victims of abuse or their families. The centers offer advocacy services, forensic interviews, medical exams and therapy.

Child advocacy centers across the nation serve more than 370,000 kids each year, helping them recover from trauma caused by child abuse.

In Arkansas, Child Advocacy Centers provided services to more than 11,200 victims last year.

Elizabeth Pulley, director of Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas, said the organization -- including its satellite facilities -- is in 27 locations across the state and plans to expand.

"We are looking into Greene County and we are expecting to have a facility in Jacksonville in about a year," she said. "We are also looking at Clarksville and Grant County."

As part of the Shine Hope Campaign, Susan Hutchinson said early Monday that the Governor's Mansion and the Capitol building would be illuminated in blue light Monday night as a sign of hope for child abuse victims and survivors.

"With April being National Child Abuse Awareness month, I took advantage of the situation and created the Shine Hope Campaign," she said. "I reached out to my fellow first spouses across the nation, and so far we have had 15, including Arkansas, join in the effort."

The other states that have joined are: Montana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Louisiana, Virginia, Delaware, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Utah, Tennessee, North Dakota and Mississippi.

Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, said the proclamation is important because not many people are aware of the child advocacy centers.

"They are one-stop places for assistance, and that is important because if you are a victim you don't have to share your story over and over again," she said.

Mischa Martin, director of the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services, said fighting child abuse across the state will take more than just the child advocacy centers. It needs to be a joint effort between numerous organizations.

"Child abuse prevention is a community effort," Martin said.