Arkansas’ new covid-19 case numbers still low

The plateau in Arkansas' new coronavirus case numbers continued on Monday, with the state's total case count rising by 33.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose Monday by five, to 11,313.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said one of the deaths reported Monday occurred in early March, and the rest happened within the past month.

He said the Health Department was still working Monday to fix a computer glitch that prevented it from being able to retrieve the statewide numbers of covid-19 patients who were hospitalized, in intensive care and on ventilators.

Because of the malfunction, the department's online coronavirus dashboard listed the words "No data" in place of those numbers on Saturday and Sunday.





The "No data" messages were still up in place of numbers as of Monday evening.

Cima said Monday afternoon he had been hoping the problem would be fixed by the end of the day but added that it could take until today.

On Friday, the number hospitalized rose by three, to 98, after falling below 100 earlier in the week for the first time since 2020.

The patients as of Friday included 29 who were in intensive care -- the smallest number since at least May 2020 -- and 19 who were on ventilators.

The increase in cases on Monday was larger by three than the one a day earlier but smaller by two than the one the previous Monday.

Because of slowdowns in testing and reporting on weekends, the state's new case numbers tend to be lower on Sundays and Mondays than during the rest of the week.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 79 on Monday, still slightly above this year's low of 78 a day the week ending April 5.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell Monday by 39, to 1,004, as recoveries and deaths outpaced new cases.

"It looks like we may be in that bottomed-out phase and are just plateaued at a very low level, which is frankly great," Cima said of the state's recent new case numbers.

"Certainly we want to keep going lower, but this low level is something we haven't experienced before."

HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center, which briefly had no patients with an active covid-19 infection at one point late last month, had seven on Monday, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

"It's been pretty steady, with around six or seven" covid-19 patients in the hospital for the past few days, Taylor said.

She said one of the patients on Monday was in intensive care, and none were on a ventilator.

Three of the seven patients had been vaccinated, she said.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had two covid-19 patients on Monday, down from three a week earlier, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

She said neither of the patients on Monday was in intensive care or on a ventilator.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Council, a business group, hospitals in Washington and Benton counties had a total of four covid-19 patients on Monday, down from five as of Friday.











CASES BY COUNTY

Just 16 of the state's 75 counties were listed as having one or more new cases on Monday.

Pulaski County had the most, nine, followed by Saline and Washington counties, which each had three.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 833,718.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 622, which was almost twice the size of the daily increase a week earlier.

Almost half of the latest increase was from doses that were classified on the Health Department dashboard as not having an "available dose number."

That's how the department is listing second booster doses, which were authorized late last month for people who are 50 or older or have compromised immune systems.

The Health Department's count of first doses rose Monday by 123, which was larger by 30 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

After dipping slightly a day earlier, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose Monday to 2,464, which was up from an average of 1,553 a day the previous week.

The average for first doses rose to 445.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 66.4% of Arkansans had received at least one dose as of Monday, and 54.1% had been fully vaccinated.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, 39% had received a booster dose.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas ranked 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 77.2% of people had received at least one dose, and 65.8% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 45.2% had received a booster dose.