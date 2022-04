Plumerville, 1909: Massachusetts native Samuel Plumer arrived in Arkansas before statehood and acquired the land upon which the small Conway County town would sit. It was given his name in the 1870s when he granted right-of-way to the Little Rock & Fort Smith Railroad. All the buildings shown along the dirt street, and the depot in the distance, are gone today.

