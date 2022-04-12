I-30 crash in Pulaski County kills 1, injures 4, troopers say

One person was killed and four others were injured after a driver experienced steering issues and crashed along Interstate 30 in Pulaski County on Sunday, troopers said.

A 2012 Ford F-250 was heading east along the interstate, west of the Interstate 430 interchange, at about 7:30 a.m. when its driver advised he was having steering issues, according to a preliminary crash report from state police. The pickup lost control, crashed and became fully engulfed, troopers said.

One passenger, 45-year-old Vicente Mejia-Soto, who was from Mexico, died as a result of the wreck, according to troopers.

The driver and three other passengers were also injured in the crash, according to the report.

Earlier Sunday, a motorcyclist was killed following a crash in rural Pulaski County, according to troopers.

Mark Johnson, 48, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson south on Interstate 530 shortly before 12:10 a.m. according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle was attempting to enter southbound lanes from the on-ramp, when the vehicle continued east across both lanes the interstate and struck a cable barrier, killing Johnson as a result, troopers said

Around 3 a.m., a separate crash on Interstate 430 left one person dead, troopers said.

The person, whose name was listed as “John Doe” in the preliminary report on Tuesday, was driving a 2015 Toyota RAV4 south on Interstate 430 when the crash happened.

The vehicle entered a construction zone, struck unoccupied construction machinery and caught fire, troopers said, killing the driver as a result.

On Saturday evening, a Nashville man was killed following a crash in Pike County, troopers said.

James Lawrence, 48, was driving a 2020 Polaris Razr when he intentionally traveled off the left side of Irene Road in an attempt to overtake another Polaris Razr, according to troopers.

As the Razr re-entered the road, the right side was struck by the other vehicle, causing both vehicles to overturn at about 5:20 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report.

Lawrence was ejected and pronounced dead on scene, troopers said.

The other driver, as well as a passenger riding on their vehicle, were injured as a result of the crash, troopers said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crashes as clear and dry.

At least 139 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads, so far this year, according to preliminary figures.











