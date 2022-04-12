3 churches host joint Easter services

First United, Lakeside and Good Faith Carr United Methodist Churches will have a combined Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 17, on the front lawn of Good Faith Carr UMC, 3703 Ryburn Road, in the Watson Chapel community (off Interstate 530 at U.S. 79.) First UMC and Lakeside choirs will present the singing. “Please join us for this special service. Bring your lawn chairs,” a spokesman said.

New Community women set fundraiser

Women of New Community Church at Pine Bluff will sponsor a virtual popcorn fundraiser beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Proceeds will benefit the ministry. The “Women of NCC” popcorn orders can be made at https://popup.doublegood.com/s/y16v4r8u . Orders will be sent directly to the buyer’s home from the company, according to the release.

Blood donors urged to give immediately

Arkansas Blood Institute has less than half of the blood supply needed, threatening a critical blood shortage for local patients and creating an immediate need for blood donors, according to a news release.

Locally, a Pine Bluff Community Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center banquet hall 2, according to the center’s calendar.

“The national blood supply has stayed near emergency levels for months, having never recovered from covid-related challenges,” according to the release.

In addition to the emergency need for blood, ABI, Sickle Cell of Arkansas, and KATV Channel 7 are teaming up to offer Sickle Cell Trait Testing during blood drives.

For blood donation sites or details visit http://arkbi.org or call 877-340-8777.

Aquatics Center hosts events

Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, 400 E. 11th Ave., will host games for all ages from noon to 4 p.m. April 15, Good Friday. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Games include Easter Hunt on the Water (all ages); Invisible Bottle Hunt (strong swimmers/divers only); Aqua Volleyball (all ages); and F-I-S-H (Like H-O-R-S-E, but in the water! all ages.) The concession stand will also be open.

“We are open all day, but these four games will be played from 12-4 p.m.,” a spokesman said.

The aquatics center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: (870) 850-7620 or www.pinebluffaquatics.com.



