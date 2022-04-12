Diamond Hogs toss one-hitter against UAPB

Three Arkansas pitchers combined for a seven-inning shutout and the fifth-ranked Razorbacks defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15-0 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks were on the brink of no-hitting the Golden Lions when Kacy Higgins poked a single into left field off Issac Bracken with two outs in the seventh inning.

Kole Ramage tossed three perfect innings in his first start of the season and struck out five. He lowered his ERA to 4.50 before being replaced by Elijah Trest.

Trest allowed his first batter to reach on a four-pitch walk in the fourth inning but erased him with a double play. He struck out three in his two innings of relief.

Bracken pitched the final two innings and retired five consecutive hitters before the Higgins’ single ended the no-hit bid. The Razorbacks have not thrown a no-hitter since the 2017 SEC Tournament.

Arkansas’ aggression on the basepaths was evident early. The Hogs’ leadoff man got on base and stole second in each of the first three innings. The Razorbacks racked up five steals.

Cayden Wallace led off the game with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw. Brady Slavens drove him in on an infield hit to open the scoring.

Slavens, who was batting second in the lineup for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with 2 home runs and 6 RBI. His two-run home run to dead center in the second inning gave the Razorbacks a 4-0 lead.

Arkansas tacked on two more runs in the third inning before batting around during a seven-run fourth inning.

Dylan Leach and Braydon Webb, two of the Razorbacks’ biggest strugglers early in the season, continued their resurgence at the plate with a combined 5 hits, 3 RBI and 2 stolen bases.

Throughout the last two midweek games, Leach has gone 7 for 9 with 7 RBI. His batting average has increased from .045 to .258 over his latest two starts.

Webb launched a solo home run into the visitors’ bullpen to lead off the fifth. His team-leading ninth homer of the season put the Razorbacks ahead 14-0. He scored the Hogs’ final run after a wild pitch in the sixth.

Game 2 of the doubleheader is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. It will also be seven innings.



