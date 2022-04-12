Earth, Wind & Fire sets September show in North Little Rock

Legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $60.50-$150.50 plus service charges, with an eight-ticket limit per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office or at Ticketmaster.com.

Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, and 2020 marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment.

The band has had eight No. 1 hits and released 23 albums, eight of which went double platinum and hit the Billboard Top 10.