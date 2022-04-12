Eclipse recipe requires perfection

For a solar eclipse to occur, the moon must be in the right place at the right time -- between the sun and the Earth.

It's an event that happens in the daytime, during a new moon. Normally, the moon's orbit is tilted a few degrees relative to the plane of the Earth's orbit, making its position either too high or too low to block out the sun -- thus an eclipse does not occur each month.

However, during certain predictable times, the moon will "cross the Earth's orbit right in front of the sun, casting its shadow on the earth," said Darcy Howard, eclipse resource developer with the Central Arkansas Astronomical Society (CAAS.)

On April 8, 2024, when the path of a total eclipse will touch 53 of Arkansas' 75 counties, many in-state organizations are preparing to use the opportunity for tourism, marketing and education, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

"Eclipses occur at these orbital locations called nodes, which are crossing points in the Earth's orbit around the sun," Howard said.

Carl Freyaldenhoven, CAAS eclipse resource coordinator, said that after the 2024 eclipse, the next total eclipse crossing Arkansas will take place on Aug. 12, 2045.

For more resources and information about the 2024 Great North American total solar eclipse and its path across Arkansas, visit ar-eclipse.info. As April 8, 2024, draws closer, check the Arkansas 4-H Science page for educational resources and the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center website for booking information.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.