Hogs’ busy week starts with UAPB

Up next

No. 5 Arkansas baseball vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

WHEN 3 p.m. doubleheader today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 23-7; UAPB 7-19-1

STARTING PITCHERS UAPB TBA; Arkansas RHP Kole Ramage (0-2, 5.14 ERA)

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team is still playing five home games the next five days, but with a twist.

Instead of playing one game each day from today through Saturday as planned, the No. 5 Razorbacks will play a doubleheader against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff starting at 3 p.m. today.

The Razorbacks will take Wednesday off, then open a three-game series against No. 12 LSU at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Arkansas (23-7, 8-4 SEC) had been scheduled to play UAPB (7-19-1, 4-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference) tonight and Wednesday, but the decision was made to have a doubleheader today because of the inclement weather forecast for Wednesday.

Today's games are both scheduled for seven innings. There will be approximately 45 minutes between games.

Senior right-hander Kole Ramage (0-2, 5.14 ERA) will start today's opener for the Razorbacks. UAPB hasn't announced a starting pitcher.

It will be the first start this season for Ramage, who has pitched 25 innings in 14 relief appearances with 3 saves.

Ramage has 10 career starts, including two each in 2018 and 2019 and three each in 2020 and 2021.

"We've got enough pitching," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said of playing five games in a five-day span. "We won't use anybody [today] that we're going to use on Thursday.

"Maybe somebody that could pitch Friday or Saturday might go [today]. And we've got a couple guys we might need to throw an inning or two that could still come back on the weekend."

Wednesday's season and single-game tickets are no longer valid, according to an Arkansas news release. Season and single-game tickets for today will allow access to both games of the doubleheader.

Single-game tickets for Wednesday can be exchanged for today's games or another game based on availability.

The Razorbacks are looking to bounce back from their first consecutive losses of the season. After Arkansas won 8-1 at Florida on Thursday, the Gators took the next two games 7-2 and 9-7.

"We need to play good defense and we need to score runs," Van Horn said. "And we need pitchers to throw the ball over the plate."

Van Horn said he's looking forward to giving some pitchers and position players who haven't gotten much work a chance to see what they can do against UAPB.

"I want to see those guys pitch and I want to play some guys that haven't played a lot," he said. "I'll rest a couple guys if I need to."

Van Horn said having five games this week isn't an issue for the Razorbacks.

"Baseball players like to play baseball," he said. "It's either that or practice, so they'd rather play.

"So let's play. That's the way we look at it."

Arkansas fell from No. 2 to No. 5 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll released on Monday.

Tennessee (31-1, 12-0) remained No. 1 in the poll after sweeping Missouri. The rest of the top five includes No. 2 Oregon State (24-7), No. 3 Miami (26-6) and No. 4 Texas Tech (27-8).