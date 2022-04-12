Hogs shut out UAPB twice in doubleheader

FAYETTEVILLE — Three Arkansas pitchers combined for a seven-inning shutout and the fifth-ranked Razorbacks defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15-0 on Tuesday in the first game of a baseball doubleheader at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks were on the brink of no-hitting the Golden Lions when Kacy Higgins poked a single into left field off Issac Bracken with two outs in the seventh inning.

Kole Ramage tossed three perfect innings in his first start of the season and struck out five. He lowered his ERA to 4.50 before being replaced by Elijah Trest.

Trest allowed his first batter to reach on a four-pitch walk in the fourth inning but erased him with a double play. He struck out three in his two innings of relief.

Bracken pitched the final two innings and retired five consecutive hitters before the Higgins’ single ended the no-hit bid. The Razorbacks have not thrown a no-hitter since the 2017 SEC Tournament.

Arkansas’ aggression on the basepaths was evident early. The Hogs’ leadoff man got on base and stole second in each of the first three innings. The Razorbacks racked up five steals.

Cayden Wallace led off the game with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw. Brady Slavens drove him in on an infield hit to open the scoring.

Slavens, who was batting second in the lineup for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with 2 home runs and 6 RBI. His two-run home run to dead center in the second inning gave the Razorbacks a 4-0 lead.

Arkansas tacked on two more runs in the third inning before batting around during a seven-run fourth inning.

Dylan Leach and Braydon Webb, two of the Razorbacks’ biggest strugglers early in the season, continued their resurgence at the plate with a combined 5 hits, 3 RBI and 2 stolen bases.

Throughout the last two midweek games, Leach has gone 7 for 9 with 7 RBI. His batting average has increased from .045 to .258 over his latest two starts.

Webb launched a solo home run into the visitors’ bullpen to lead off the fifth. His team-leading ninth homer of the season put the Razorbacks ahead 14-0. He scored the Hogs’ final run after a wild pitch in the sixth.

Arkansas 6, UAPB 0 — Game 2

The Arkansas pitching staff threw consecutive seven-inning shutouts as the Razorbacks defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6-0 in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Redshirt sophomore Will McEntire made a strong impression in his first collegiate outing since March 2020. He struck out 5 and allowed 2 hits and 3 walks in 3 scoreless frames.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after back-to-back doubles by Jace Bohrofen and Jalen Battles with two outs. Battles was 3 for 3 in the second game and had 2 RBI.

Brady Slavens blew the game open in the third inning with a two-run standup triple that bounced off the top of the wall. He reached base three times and added 3 RBI after a 6-RBI game earlier in the day.

The Razorbacks' relievers allowed one hit in the final four innings. The lone UAPB baserunner reached on a single, but was promptly picked off by Mark Adamiak.

Zack Morris (fourth inning), Gabe Starks (sixth) and Nick Griffin (seventh) struck out the sides. Neither Starks nor Griffin needed more than 15 pitches.

Dave Van Horn hinted at a shakeup of the bullpen depth chart in his postgame press conference. The Razorbacks are scheduled to host No. 12 LSU on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.