Jays’ Springer has last laugh in win over Yankees

NEW YORK -- George Springer answered booing fans with a go-ahead, two-run homer and a RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays to beat New York 3-0 Monday night,

Alek Manoah (1-0) allowed one hit over six innings, Joey Gallo's opposite-field single with one out in the second, bettering his six shutout innings of two-hit ball in his major league debut in the Bronx last May 27.

The 24-year-old right-hander struck out seven and worked around four walks, helping and the Blue Jays extend their Yankee Stadium winning streak to five.

Springer remains targeted by fans for his time on the 2017 championship Houston Astros, found guilty by Major League Baseball of stealing signs with an unauthorized camera.

Fans booed Springer before and during each at-bat, and he finished a triple short of the cycle in the leadoff spot. No. 9 batter Santiago Espinal had three singles for the Blue Jays.

Springer followed Espinal's third-inning single by pulling a slider from Jameson Taillon (0-1) into the left-field seats for his second homer in two days.

Espinal hit a two-out single in the seventh and scored when Springer sliced a fastball to the opposite field for a double on two hops to the right-field wall.

TIGERS 3, RED SOX 1 Javier Baez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, sending the Tigers to the win. Baez drove in Austin Meadows with a 396-foot shot to left off Ryan Brasier. Baez and Meadows are two new additions for a team hoping to contend.

GUARDIANS 10, ROYALS 7 Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan hit a bases-loaded triple while becoming the first player to reach base at least three times in each of his first four games. Kwan, who went 5 for 5 and safely reached six times a day earlier, finished the series 9 for 13. He got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances and scored four times. His three RBI in the eighth inning Monday were the first of his career.

ATHLETICS 13, RAYS 2 Paul Blackburn pitched five scoreless innings, and the Athletics handed the Rays their first loss of the season.

TWINS 4, MARINERS 0 Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had three hits and Dylan Bundy earned his first win in a Twins uniform as Minnesota won its series finale against Seattle, earning a split.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 5, METS 4 J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia in the eighth inning, and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles. The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs in the eighth against two Mets relievers. Realmuto's first homer of the season deep into the left-field seats made it 4-3. Hoskins ripped a tying double to left off Seth Lugo (0-1), and Gregorius lined one into the right-center gap for a 5-4 lead.

NATIONALS 11, BRAVES 2 Maikel Franco drove in five runs on four hits, including a two-run homer as the Washington Nationals beat Huascar Ynoa and the Atlanta Braves. Franco homered to cap a five-run third inning, then added a three-run double off Tucker Davidson when the Nationals scored five more in the eighth to turn the game into a rout.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 6, RANGERS 4 (10) Jose Iglesias' fourth hit was a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning, and Colorado won a game-ending replay challenge, spoiling Texas' home opener. After Texas pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun hit a tying drive in the ninth, Iglesias put Colorado ahead in the 10th and Connor Joe added a homer off Greg Holland (0-1), the eighth Rangers pitcher.

ORIOLES 2, BREWERS 0 Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and Baltimore won its opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards. On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore's ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The new dimensions weren't a factor in this game, though.

ANGELS 6, MARLINS 2 Michael Lorenzen allowed 1 run on 2 hits over 6 innings in his Angels debut and Brandon Marsh hit an early three-run homer in Los Angeles' victory over the Miami Marlins. Jo Adell also went deep for the Angels, who bounced back after losing three of four to defending AL champion Houston in the season-opening series.