Little Rock brothers sentenced to 10 years for robbing cousins

Two Little Rock brothers are going to prison for 10 years for robbing two men who are cousins at a car wash three years ago.

Sentencing papers filed Thursday show Devin Shundrell Brown, 20, and Darian Terrell Brown, 22, have pleaded guilty to two counts each of robbery, reduced from aggravated robbery, and theft in exchange for the 10-year sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley. The sentence, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Justin Brown and Daniel Marks, is twice the minimum five-year sentence.

The brothers were 17 and 19 at the time of the February 2019 holdup at the Suds N Bubbles Carwash, 9215 Colonel Glenn Road. Cousins Keyon Deshun Clemmons, who was 19, and Kameron Bernard Carpenter, then 20, both of Little Rock, reported they'd been robbed by three robbers, two of whom had guns. The thieves took their cars, a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro and a red 2008 Dodge Charger.

The cousins said they were acquainted with the robbers but didn't know their names. They were able to show police a Facebook profile of one robber, "Baby D," court filings show.

Within an hour of alerting police, Carpenter and Clemmons were able to track the Charger to 320 Oak Drive where police found Devon Brown, eventually releasing him to his mother. Brown, identified as Baby D, was arrested about 10 months later after police obtained a warrant.

Brown also received a concurrent six-year term for a November 2019 arrest, about a month before he was charged in the robbery, following a traffic stop on Ludwig Street on a car that Brown was riding in. He ran from the car, throwing down a pistol as he fled, before officers could apprehend him, court files show.

Arrested with Brown was Davin Tarrell Allen, 22, of Little Rock who was federally indicted in February on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm stemming from that arrest. Brown pleaded guilty last week and is in jail with sentencing set for July 7.

Brown also received a second concurrent six-year term for fleeing police in a brief vehicle pursuit in November 2020 while free on bond.

Court filings show that the pursuit began on Stagecoach Road that began after Brown passed a trooper at the Interstate 430 intersection. Driving a white Hyundai passenger car, Brown ran stop lights and passed cars in no-passing zones then took Colonel Glenn Road then turned north onto Elam Street where he got the car stuck on a curb. Brown ran from the vehicle and was apprehended after a brief foot chase. A pistol was found next to the vehicle.

Darian Brown was arrested two days after the car wash robbery when he led state police on a chase in the Camero on West 24th Street, wrecking the vehicle. State Police and Little Rock officers had been in the area looking for the car after Clemmons reported that the dealer's GPS showed the Camaro to be in the area, court files show.

Darian Brown still faces marijuana-trafficking and gun-possession charges stemming from a Halloween arrest in Maumelle stemming from a traffic stop. Police reported seizing about 11.5 ounces of marijuana.

Of the victims, 23-year-old Kameron Carpenter, is awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He's accused of killing Aaren Michael Daniels, 22, in a June 2020 shooting at Paradise Funeral Home at Second and Cross streets.

Two of the bullets Carpenter is accused of firing struck a nearby car where two people were sitting. They had all just attended the funeral of a mutual friend, 22-year-old Keshun Clemmons, the brother of Keyon Clemmons.

Now 23, Keyon Clemmons, who has convictions for breaking or entering and credit-card fraud, is awaiting trial on charges of fleeing, forgery, firearm and drug possession counts for a series of arrests dating to 2019.