Little Rock police open homicide investigation after Thursday shooting

Little Rock police are now investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in east Little Rock as a homicide after the victim died of his wounds late Monday, a police spokesman said.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responding to a report of a shooting at 2823 Springer Drive located Dolan Goff, 26, of Paron, in the driver's seat of a red Dodge Ram truck with multiple bullet holes in it. Goff had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to UAMS Medical Center in critical condition, according to an incident report.

Detectives identified a black car involved in the incident after speaking with several witnesses and reviewing camera footage of the shooting, the report states.

However, no suspect has been identified, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Goff died of his injuries late Monday night, Edwards said, causing the case to be upgraded to a homicide investigation.