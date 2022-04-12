Little Rock police search for man suspected in girlfriend’s killing

Police are searching for a man suspected in the homicide of his girlfriend, Little Rock police said.

Nichalas Bates, 24, of Lonoke is wanted in connection with the death of Brittany Cottrell, 24, of Little Rock, police said Monday.

Officers responded Thursday to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle around 1:30 a.m. and discovered Cottrell suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said in a news release. Cottrell was pronounced dead on scene, according to the release.

Homicide detectives were notified Friday by the medical examiner that Cottrell's death was consistent with a homicide, police said.