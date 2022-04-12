LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UAPB Game 1

Pregame:
It's a cloudy afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium with a 21-mph breeze blowing in from right field.
RHP Kole Ramage is slated to make his first start of the season for the Razorbacks. In his 14 relief appearances, he has a 5.04 ERA through 25 innings.
Sophmore catcher Dylan Leach returns to the starting lineup for the first time since going 5-5 with 2 home runs while hitting for the cycle against Central Arkansas.
Arkansas lineup:
3B Wallace
1B Slavens
DH Lanzilli
2B Moore
CF Webb
LF Gregory
SS Battles
RF Varnado
C Leach