LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UAPB Game 1

Pregame:

It's a cloudy afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium with a 21-mph breeze blowing in from right field.

RHP Kole Ramage is slated to make his first start of the season for the Razorbacks. In his 14 relief appearances, he has a 5.04 ERA through 25 innings.

Sophmore catcher Dylan Leach returns to the starting lineup for the first time since going 5-5 with 2 home runs while hitting for the cycle against Central Arkansas.

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

1B Slavens

DH Lanzilli

2B Moore

CF Webb

LF Gregory

SS Battles

RF Varnado

C Leach