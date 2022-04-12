Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UAPB Game 1

by Andrew Joseph | Today at 2:25 p.m.
Arkansas' Kole Ramage pitches on Sunday, February 20, 2022, during a baseball game at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Check out nwaonline.com/220221Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for the photo gallery.

Pregame:

It's a cloudy afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium with a 21-mph breeze blowing in from right field.

RHP Kole Ramage is slated to make his first start of the season for the Razorbacks. In his 14 relief appearances, he has a 5.04 ERA through 25 innings.

Sophmore catcher Dylan Leach returns to the starting lineup for the first time since going 5-5 with 2 home runs while hitting for the cycle against Central Arkansas.

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

1B Slavens

DH Lanzilli

2B Moore

CF Webb

LF Gregory

SS Battles

RF Varnado

C Leach

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT