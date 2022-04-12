LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UAPB Game 2

Arkansas 3, UAPB 0 -- Bottom 3rd Inning
Five straight Razorbacks have reached base and the bases are loaded with nobody out for Braydon Webb.
Brady Slavens drives in a pair on a standup triple. He drove in six runs in Game 1
Arkansas 1, UAPB 0 -- Middle 3rd Inning
McEntire allowed a walk and single but struck out the side to keep the shutout intact.
Arkansas 1, UAPB 0 -- End 2nd Inning
Jalen Battles drives in Bohrofen with a double of his own.
Jace Bohrofen coasts into second with two-out double after the UAPB centerfielder misplayed the line drive.
Arkansas 0, UAPB 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning
McEntire induces a groundball to shortstop to strand the bases loaded.
Two walks in the inning load the bases with two outs for the Golden Lions.
Aidan Martinez leads off with a single back up the middle.
Arkansas 0, UAPB 0 -- Bottom 1st Inning
A 1-2-3 inning for the Razorbacks.
Lanzilli drove a ball to the warning track.
Slavens was robbed of an extra-base hit after he smoked a ball right at the UAPB third baseman
Arkansas 0, UAPB 0 -- Middle 1st Inning
McEntire sits the Golden Lions down in order and records his first strikeout of the season.
Pregame:
RHP Will McEntire is making his first start of the season.
Arkansas lineup:
3B Wallace
1B Slavens
RF Lanzili
DH Turner
CF Webb
LF Bohrofen
SS Battles
2B Stovall
C Leach