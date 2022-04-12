LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UAPB Game 2

Arkansas 3, UAPB 0 -- Bottom 3rd Inning

Five straight Razorbacks have reached base and the bases are loaded with nobody out for Braydon Webb.

Brady Slavens drives in a pair on a standup triple. He drove in six runs in Game 1

Arkansas 1, UAPB 0 -- Middle 3rd Inning

McEntire allowed a walk and single but struck out the side to keep the shutout intact.

Arkansas 1, UAPB 0 -- End 2nd Inning

Jalen Battles drives in Bohrofen with a double of his own.

Jace Bohrofen coasts into second with two-out double after the UAPB centerfielder misplayed the line drive.

Arkansas 0, UAPB 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

McEntire induces a groundball to shortstop to strand the bases loaded.

Two walks in the inning load the bases with two outs for the Golden Lions.

Aidan Martinez leads off with a single back up the middle.

Arkansas 0, UAPB 0 -- Bottom 1st Inning

A 1-2-3 inning for the Razorbacks.

Lanzilli drove a ball to the warning track.

Slavens was robbed of an extra-base hit after he smoked a ball right at the UAPB third baseman

Arkansas 0, UAPB 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

McEntire sits the Golden Lions down in order and records his first strikeout of the season.

Pregame:

RHP Will McEntire is making his first start of the season.

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

1B Slavens

RF Lanzili

DH Turner

CF Webb

LF Bohrofen

SS Battles

2B Stovall

C Leach