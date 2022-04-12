Man dies in Pulaski County jail custody early Monday

A man held in the Pulaski County jail died early Monday morning after guards found him unresponsive, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:20 a.m. Monday, a cellmate of Jesse Smith, 38, of Little Rock, told deputies in the Housing Unit that Smith was unresponsive.

The jail's medical personnel arrived and began treating Smith, and MEMS was contacted, but Smith was pronounced dead shortly after.

The county agency's criminal investigation division and professional standards unit are investigating the incident, and the State Medical Examiner will autopsy Smith, as in all cases of inmate death, the release states.

Smith had been held since June 29, 2021, on an arson charge.