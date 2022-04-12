Mariupol’s toll put at 10,000

KYIV, Ukraine -- More than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the mayor said, and the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave the bodies of Mariupol's people "carpeted through the streets."

Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko also accused Russian forces of having blocked weeks of thwarted humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage there from the outside world. As of last year, Mariupol was the tenth-largest city in Ukraine with an estimated population of 432,000.





Mariupol has been cut off by Russian attacks that began soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in late February and has suffered some of the most brutal assaults of the war.

Boychenko gave new details of recent allegations by Ukrainian officials that Russian forces have brought mobile cremation equipment to Mariupol to dispose of the corpses of victims of the siege. Russian forces have taken many bodies to a huge shopping center where there are storage facilities and refrigerators, Boychenko said.

"Mobile crematoriums have arrived in the form of trucks: You open it, and there is a pipe inside and these bodies are burned," he said.

Boychenko spoke from a location in Ukrainian-controlled territory but outside Mariupol. The mayor said he had several sources for his description of the alleged methodic burning of corpses by Russian forces in the city, but did not detail the sources of his information.

The discovery of large numbers of apparently executed civilians after Russian forces retreated from cities around the capital, Kyiv, this month already has prompted widespread condemnation and charges from Ukrainians and the West that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say Russian troops are confiscating passports from Ukrainian citizens, then moving them to "filtration camps" in Ukraine's separatist-controlled east before sending them to distant, economically depressed areas in Russia.

Boychenko said Monday that improvised prisons were organized for those who did not pass the "filtering," while at least 33,000 people were taken to Russia or to separatist territory in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians on Monday that Russia might use chemical weapons in Mariupol.

"We take this as seriously as possible," he said in his nightly address.

It was only the latest warning from Ukrainian and Western leaders that Russia could resort to chemical weapons in Ukraine. Zelenskyy's comments follow an appeal in recent days from a Russia-allied separatist for Russia to unleash chemical agents against its Ukrainian opponents, and a claim Monday from a Ukrainian regiment, without evidence, that a drone had dropped a poisonous substance in Mariupol.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the U.S. could not confirm the drone report out of Mariupol. But Kirby noted the administration's persistent concerns "about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine."

In other developments, the head of the separatist rebel government in Donetsk claimed Ukrainian forces have lost control of the port area of Mariupol.

"Regarding the port of Mariupol, it is now under our control," Denis Pushilin, president of the Donetsk People's Republic, told Russian state television, according to Russian news agencies. The claim could not immediately be confirmed.

But Mariupol's mayor said fighting continues at the port. "It is difficult, but our heroic military holds on," Boychenko said.

Few believe that the antagonists are ready for real talks, because Putin needs to show more military gains and because the Ukrainians believe that they can still repel the Russians, said Ivo Daalder, former U.S. ambassador to NATO.

"The Ukrainians think they have an opportunity not just to prevent Russia from gaining more ground in the east but expelling them from there, while Putin needs to find something he can sell as a victory," Daalder said. "So diplomacy is not going anywhere."

SIGNS OF A MOVE

Elsewhere Monday, U.S. officials pointed to new signs that Russia's military is gearing up for a major offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, switching its focus after Russian forces failed in their initial drive to capture Kyiv.

Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region since 2014, and have declared independent states. A major confrontation between the two countries' fighters in Donbas would allow Russia to try to use its numbers and greater military might to capture more territory there.

Western military strategists say Russia also hopes to force Ukrainian fighters out into the open in more conventional battles in the east, avoiding the successful hit-and-run attacks Ukrainian fighters have often employed so far.

Russia has appointed a seasoned general to lead its renewed push in the eastern Donbas region.

A senior U.S. defense official on Monday described a long Russian convoy now rolling toward the eastern city of Izyum with artillery, aviation and infantry support, as part of redeployment for what appears to be a looming Russian campaign in the east.

More artillery is being deployed near the city of Donetsk, while ground combat units that withdrew from around the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas appear destined for refitting and resupplying before they position in Donbas, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal U.S. military assessments.

With their offensive in many parts of the country thwarted, Russian forces have relied increasingly on bombarding cities -- a strategy that has flattened many urban areas and killed thousands of people.

Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing atrocities, including a massacre in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, airstrikes on hospitals and a missile attack that killed at least 57 people last week at a train station.

In Bucha on Monday, the work of exhuming bodies from a mass grave in a churchyard resumed.

Galyna Feoktistova waited for hours in the cold and rain in hopes of identifying her 50-year-old son, who was shot and killed more than a month ago, but eventually she went home for some warmth. "He's still there," her surviving son, Andriy, said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations children's agency said nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia's invasion began. The United Nations has verified that 142 children have been killed and 229 injured, though the actual numbers are likely much higher.

Russian forces will likely try to encircle the Donbas region from the north and the south as well as the east, said retired British Gen. Richard Barrons, co-chair of the U.K.-based strategic consulting firm Universal Defence & Security Solutions.

The ground in that part of Ukraine is flatter, more open and less wooded -- so the Ukrainian ambush tactics used around Kiev may be less successful, Barrons said.

"As to the outcome, it's finely balanced right now," Barrons said. If the Russians learned from their previous failures, concentrated more force, connected their air force to ground forces better and improved their logistics, "then they might start to overwhelm the Ukrainian positions eventually, although I still think it would be a battle of enormous attrition."

In a video address Monday to South Korean lawmakers, Zelenskyy specifically requested equipment that can shoot down Russian missiles.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov claimed the military used cruise missiles to destroy four S-300 launchers near the central city of Dnipro on Sunday. He said the military also hit such systems in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.

The Pentagon said it had seen no evidence to support Russia's claims. Lubica Janikova, spokeswoman for Slovakia's prime minister, denied Monday that the S-300 system it sent Ukraine had been destroyed.

Questions remain about the ability of depleted and demoralized Russian forces to conquer much ground after their advance on Kyiv was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders.

Britain's Defense Ministry said Monday that Ukraine has already beaten back several assaults by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions -- which make up the Donbas -- resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery.

Western military analysts say Russia's assault increasingly is focusing on an arc of territory stretching from Kharkiv to Kherson in the south.

A residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was struck by incoming fire on Monday afternoon. Associated Press journalists saw firefighters putting out the fire and checking for victims after the attack, and saw that at least five people were killed, including a child.

Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor of Kharkiv, said earlier Monday that Russian shelling had killed 11 people over the past 24 hours.

Elsewhere, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he met Monday with Putin in Moscow for talks that were "very direct, open and tough."

Describing Putin as dismissive of atrocities in Ukraine, Nehammer said it was clear that Russian forces were mobilizing for a large-scale assault in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, the next phase of a war now in its seventh week.

"The battle being threatened cannot be underestimated in its violence," Nehammer said in a news conference after the 75-minute meeting at Putin's residence outside Moscow that the visitor described as blunt and direct.

The Austrian chancellor said he had told the Russian president that as long as people were dying in Ukraine, "the sanctions against Russia will stay in place and will be toughened further."

The Kremlin, playing down the meeting's significance in a terse statement, said only that it was "not long by the standards of recent times."

Austria is a member of the European Union and has backed the 27-nation bloc's sanctions against Russia, though it so far has opposed cutting off deliveries of Russian gas. The country is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO.

Putin was silent Monday but was expected to speak publicly today, when he will travel to the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's far east with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, his ally, to mark the annual Cosmonauts' Day.

Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, said in a Russian television interview that aired Monday that what the Kremlin calls its "special operation" in Ukraine is aimed at rolling back American influence -- which the Russian government characterizes as the root of the world's ills.

"Our special military operation is designed to put an end to the reckless expansion, and the reckless course toward complete dominance, of the United States," Lavrov said.

ECONOMIC CRASH

The World Bank says Ukraine's economy will shrink by 45.1% this year because of Russia's invasion, which has shut down half of the country's businesses, choked off imports and exports, and damaged a vast amount of critical infrastructure.

Unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western allies in response to the war, meanwhile, are plunging Russia into a deep recession, lopping off more than a tenth of its economic growth, the World Bank said in a report Sunday.

The war is set to inflict twice the amount of economic damage across Europe and Central Asia than the covid-19 pandemic did, the Washington-based lender said in its "War in the Region" economic report.

"The magnitude of the humanitarian crisis unleashed by the war is staggering," said Anna Bjerde, the World Bank's vice president for the Europe and Central Asia region. "The Russian invasion is delivering a massive blow to Ukraine's economy and it has inflicted enormous damage to infrastructure."

The report said economic activity is impossible in "large swathes of areas" in Ukraine because productive infrastructure such roads, bridges, ports and train tracks has been destroyed.

Ukraine plays a major role as a global supplier of agricultural exports such as wheat but that's in question now because planting and harvesting have been disrupted by the war, the report said. The war has cut off access to the Black Sea, a key route for exports, including 90% of Ukraine's grain shipments, it said.

The World Bank said the humanitarian catastrophe will be the biggest shockwave from the war and likely its most enduring legacy, as the wave of refugees fleeing Ukraine is "anticipated to dwarf previous crises."

More than 4 million people have fled Ukraine, with more than half going to Poland and others heading to nations such as Moldova, Romania and Hungary. An additional 6.5 million have been displaced internally. Those numbers are expected to swell as the war drags on, the World Bank said.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau, Adam Schreck, Cara Anna, Robert Burns and staff members of The Associated Press and by Steven Erlanger and Anton Troianovski of The New York Times.

Firefighters clear the debris and search for bodies under the rubble of a building after receiving reports of smell emerging from the area, hit weeks ago by a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Local residents stand atop of a Russian tank damaged during fightings between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



Forensic scientists and police inspect dead bodies of local residents after removing them from a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



A man walks with a bicycle next to a truck that carries black bags with corpses of people killed during the war with Russia and exhumed from a mass grave for investigations in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



A policeman examinares the corpse of a man killed during the war with Russia in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



A couple of residents walk past burning shops after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

