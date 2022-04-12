Motorcyclist dies after striking cow, troopers say

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday after he struck a cow, troopers said.

Logan T. Turner, of Scranton was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson south on Arkansas 393 in Logan County at 2:25 a.m. at the time of the wreck, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

A cow was standing in the southbound lane, and the motorcycle struck the cow, causing the driver to be propelled forward and land in the roadway, troopers said.

Turner traveled approximately 92 feet after being propelled from the motorcycle, the report states.

He was med-flighted to UAMS Medical Center for serious injuries, troopers said, though he died Monday morning.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 139 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads, so far this year, according to preliminary figures.