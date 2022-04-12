Conway Career Expo

aims for 1,o00 jobs

Organizers of the 2022 Conway Career Expo say they hope the May 11 event helps Central Arkansas employees fill more than 1,000 job vacancies.

The federally funded Central Arkansas Workforce Development Area is teaming with the city of Conway to host the free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Conway Expo Center at 2505 E. Oak St.

Employers will be able to conduct interviews to help fill jobs openings at more than two dozen businesses, according to a news release.

Space for employers is still available and includes a table, two chairs and internet access for each employer. Employers who wish to participate may register at https://tinyurl.com/2p83ku79.

Attendees are urged to dress professionally, bring their resumes and be prepared for an informal interview. Job-seekers are also encouraged to confirm their attendance by visiting https://tinyurl.com/workforceAR.

More information about the event is available from Megan Ridenhour at (501) 730-9885 or email Megan.Ridenhour@arkansas.gov.

-- Noel Oman

Webinar to take look

at trade with Canada

A free seminar that will explore the details of doing business with Canada -- the largest trade partner of the United States -- is scheduled for later this month.

The webinar will explore new provisions for trade with Canada and will benefit those in import/export operations, marketing/sales management and customer service, and purchasing or logistics, according to a news release. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on April 26. Registration is available at http://bitly.ws/qfjz cq to receive all the handouts and a recording of the webinar.

The webinar will feature trade experts Martin Claessens, principal commercial officer at the U.S. Commercial Service in Toronto, and Rudy Ortiz, management consultant, Strategic Business Services.

The event is sponsored by Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions and the Arkansas District Export Council.

-- John Magsam

State index down

slightly to 758.75

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 758.75, down 0.37.

"The Nasdaq fell 2% and the Dow Jones Industrials slipped 400 points on Monday as investors grew increasingly concerned that a three-year high in the benchmark U.S. interest rate would start to slow the economy," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of America's Car-Mart rose 4.7% and Tyson Foods shares were up 1.5% to lead the index. J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares fell 1.4%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.