Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Austin Walker, 28, of 10035 Summit Drive in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Walker was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Moses Clark, 51, of 3207 Garland Ave. in Texarkana, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting requirements. Clark was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• John Holland, 55, of 1015 S. Seven Hills Court, Apt. 207 in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated residential burglary and battery. Holland was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $35,000 bond.

• Trevarius Alexander, 18, of 7305 Erika Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Alexander was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Tracy Davis, 54, of 3815 S. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, assault on a family member, aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping, interference with emergency communications and theft of property. Davis was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Ryan Watson, 44, of 1512 N. Garland Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Watson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Nathan Richardson, 37, of 1821 S. 14th St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Richardson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Robert Poindexter, 38, of 51 Wilson Road in Farmington, was arrested Saturday in connection with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Poindexter was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $35,000 bond.

• Jaime Ceballos, 25, of 1738 Greystone Place in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Ceballos was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Matthew Long, 39, of Winslow, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape. Long was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.