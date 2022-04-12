Number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid rises slightly; deaths up by 3

After dropping by almost 30% since Friday, the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 rose Tuesday by four, to 73, according to the state Department of Health.

Continuing a trend of low and stable new case numbers, the state's case count rose by 103. While larger by 70 than the increase on Monday, it was up by just one from the rise the previous Tuesday.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by three, to 11,316.

Tuesday was the first day since Friday that the Health Department released an update on the numbers of Arkansans who were hospitalized, on ventilators and in intensive care.

Due to a computer glitch, the department's online coronavirus dashboard listed the words "No data" in place of those numbers on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

While that message was still up in place of numbers as of Tuesday afternoon, State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said he had been able to retrieve the numbers for Monday and Tuesday.

Before the rise on Tuesday, the number hospitalized fell by 29, to 69, from Friday to Monday, bringing it to its lowest reported level since May 17, 2020.

The patients as of Tuesday included 14 who were on ventilators, which was unchanged from a day earlier and down from 19 as of Friday.

The last time the number on ventilators had been that low was May 22, 2020.

After rising by one, to 30, from Friday to Monday, the number who were in intensive care fell Tuesday to 27, the smallest number since at least May 2020.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period remained at 79, which was up slightly from an average of 78 a day the previous week.

After falling the previous two days, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose Tuesday by five, to 1,009, as new cases outpaced recoveries and deaths.