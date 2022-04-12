NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Close your eyes and pluck a lure out of the tackle box. Chances are it will work to catch black bass.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said anglers report catching black bass on a variety of lures, including spinner baits, crank baits, jerk baits, plastic worms and jig and pigs. Top-water lures may not be the best choice, but they could work as well.

The walleye bite in the White and War Eagle tributaries is good, but slowing down. Try for walleye by trolling Flicker Shad crank baits or a bass minnow hooked to a jig head. The white bass spawning run has yet to catch fire. Jones recommends fishing for them in the White River arm from Point 12 to the U.S. 412 bridge. Try white jigs, small shad-colored crank baits or white Rooster Tails.

For crappie, fish in the shade of docks 15 to 20 feet deep with jigs or minnows. Striped bass reports are spotty, Jones said. Average surface water temperature is in the low 50s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports good walleye fishing in the tributaries with jigs worked near the bottom. Crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy recommends fishing for trout with Power Bait in deep pools. Use light tackle. Trying different areas is the best way to catch fish. There is no particularly hot area of the tailwater right now. Walleye can also be caught in the tailwater by trolling crank baits or using minnows.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are scattered around the lake, but biting well on jigs or minnows. Bluegill are biting worms six feet deep around the public fishing dock. Black bass are biting well on plastic worms and chatter baits.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said walleye are biting well below the Lake Sequoyah dam on minnows or swim baits. Crappie are biting minnows or jigs five to eight feet deep near the old White River bridge and other areas of the lake. Black bass are biting a variety of lures, including spinner baits and crank baits. The bait shop now sells crickets and crawdads.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said most anglers are fishing for black bass. Bass fishing is good at all Bella Vista lakes with jerk baits, crawdad-colored crank baits or jig and pigs. Try for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with a variety of lures including soft plastics, swim baits, crank baits, jerk baits and top-water lures.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs 15 feet deep or less around brush.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish for black bass at Lake Eucha with swim baits, Alabama rigs, jerk baits or jig and pigs Stroud suggests.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports largemouth bass are biting well at Grand Lake on crank baits and plastic worms. Crappie fishing is good with jigs. Catfish are biting fair on cut bait or live bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is fair with Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs. Crappie are biting fair on minnows or jigs fished around brush and docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass fishing has improved. Fish can be caught several ways.

Try the backs of creek arms where runoff is entering the lake with a spinner bait, crank bait or chatter bait. Jig and pigs may work in the shade of docks.

Crank baits may work on cloudy, windy days. Go with a swim bait on sunny, windy days. Fish them along flat gravel points 8 to 15 feet deep on the bottom. Jerk baits may work around standing timber or brush. Breezy days are best.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff