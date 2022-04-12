NWA outdoor briefs

Hike visits Lake Fort Smith

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike 5.3 miles on Wednesday along the Ozark Highlands Trail and Shepherd Springs Loop at Lake Fort Smith State Park. Meet at 9 a.m. at the visitor center.

Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Cook with edible plants

Devil's Den State Park will host a workshop from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday about wild edible plants. Cost is $15. Participants will learn to identify edible plants in the wild and get hands-on experience preparing recipes with them.

Call the park office, (479) 761-3325, to register.

Audubon trip set at Coler

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip April 23 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. Meet at 8 a.m. at the preserve's south entrance on Northwest Third Street.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. The preserve is home to many species of birds and wildflowers. Most of the trip is on a level concrete pathway. People may stay for as long or as little as they'd like. For details call Joe Neal, (479) 521-1858.

Cleanup helps Kings River

Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold its Madison County river cleanup at 8 a.m. April 23rd. Volunteers should meet at Rockhouse access. Bring a boat and sack lunch. For details visit kingsrivwewatershed.org or call (870) 654-4134.

Wanted: your camping tips

Northwest Arkansas Outdoors once again seeks camping tips from readers for a story to run later this spring as camping season kicks into gear. Got some tips for the campsite such as preparing food, proper tent set-up or getting a good night's sleep? Tips for camping with kids are always welcome.

Email your tips to fputthoff@nwadg.com and be sure to include camping tips in the subject line.

Duo tops Team Trail field

David Louks and Collin Cheatham won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament held March 26 at Beaver Lake. Their tournament limit of five bass weighed 19.53 pounds.

Allen Shannon and Warren Edwards placed second with five bass at 18.88 pounds. Donny Sayaxomphou and Jobie Vongpraphanh were third with five bass at 18.33 pounds. Nick Frakes and Jeff Tolle were fourth with five bass at 15.66 pounds. They also had the tournament's big bass at 6.32 pounds.

Fifth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fifth, Mike Perona, Derek Perona, 14.4; sixth, Curt Clark, James Whittle, 14.37; seventh, Jason Sandidge, Clint Williams, 14.06; eighth, David Frank, Jason Hopper, 13.98; ninth, Travis Harriman, Gordon Harrman, 13.9; 10th, Carter Carlton, Salvador Garcia, 13.9.

Documentary available online

The Ozark Society has released the documentary film "First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure" to mark the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River's official designation as America's first national river.

The film, which was produced by the Ozark Society, explores the river's conservation history as well as contemporary issues facing Buffalo National River. It is available for free public streaming on the Ozark Society website, www.ozarksociety.net.

The 53-minute film highlights activities in the 1960s to protect the Buffalo from plans by the Army Corps of Engineers to build two dams on the waterway.