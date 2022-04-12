Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Florida's Castleton returning

Florida big man Colin Castleton is returning for a fifth season, a huge boost for new coach Todd Golden. Castleton, a 6-11 forward from nearby DeLand who transferred to Florida after two years at Michigan, led the Gators in scoring and rebounding last season. He averaged 16.2 points and 9.0 rebounds despite playing nearly the final dozen games with a torn labrum that will require surgery. He also finished second in the SEC with 62 blocked shots. Castleton recorded 10 double-doubles and was eighth in the league in scoring, third in rebounding and fourth in field-goal percentage. "The past couple weeks have helped me reflect on the season, as well as give me time to decide what's next for my future," Castleton said in a social media post Monday. "Thank you to my family and everyone who has helped me make this decision. Everyone's process is different, and I'm adding another chapter to mine." Castleton missed six games after injuring his left shoulder during practice in mid-January but returned in hopes of helping the Gators make the NCAA Tournament; they fell short and ended up in the NIT. Castleton is expected to have surgery in the coming weeks to repair the damage and should be ready in time for summer workouts. His return gives the Gators seven scholarship players back from the 2021-22 roster, including Kowacie Reeves, Myreon Jones, CJ Felder, Jason Jitoboh, Niels Lane and Eli Kennedy. Three others opted to move on. Forward Anthony Duruji entered the NBA Draft. Point guard Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville), the team's second-leading scorer, and forward Tuongthach Gatkek entered the transfer portal. Others still could join them there.

Murray to Georgetown

Brandon Murray has chosen to transfer to Georgetown, a potential boost for the once-storied program coming off a 6-25 season with no victories in the Big East. The former LSU guard picked Georgetown over Tennessee and Illinois. The Hoyas announced Murray's decision Monday, and he tweeted, "DC WHAT UP !!" "I'm happy to welcome Brandon Murray to the Hilltop," Coach Patrick Ewing said. "He chose Georgetown, and we want to make him feel right at home. I am excited to see what he can do here and he is an important building block in our efforts to return this program back to national prominence." Murray was considered one of the top players in the NCAA transfer portal. He could have a role right away at Georgetown after leading scorer Aminu Mohammed decided to test the NBA Draft waters. A Baltimore native, Murray was named to the SEC's All-Freshman Team. The 6-5 guard started 32 games for LSU last season and averaged 10 points a game.

Kings fire Gentry

The Sacramento Kings fired interim coach Alvin Gentry on Monday, a day after the franchise missed the playoffs for a 16th straight season. The 67-year-old Gentry was promoted from associate head coach to interim coach when the Kings fired Luke Walton in November following a 6-11 start. Sacramento won 116-109 at NBA-leading Phoenix on Sunday to finish at 30-52. Gentry had most recently served as head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans (2015-20). He has also made head coaching stops with Miami, Detroit, the Clippers and Phoenix. He has a career record of 534-636. "The entire Kings organization is grateful for the leadership of Alvin Gentry, who stepped up when he got the call mid-season," General Manager Monte McNair said in a statement. "We appreciate his leadership on and off the court."

T-Wolves to keep Fitch

Minnesota Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch signed a multi-year contract extension on Monday, after guiding the team to seventh place in the Western Conference and a play-in game berth. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Timberwolves also announced contract extensions for Finch's assistants, the day before they host the Los Angeles Clippers for a spot in the playoffs. Hired midway through the 2020-21 season to replace the fired Ryan Saunders, Finch has a 62-61 record for the second-best winning percentage (.504) by a head coach in Timberwolves history. The late Flip Saunders (.521) is first. Minnesota went 46-36 this season, the second-best record for the long-languishing franchise over the past 18 years.

BASEBALL

Pirates-Cardinals postponed

The series finale between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed Monday because of inclement weather. The teams will make up the postponed game with a spilt doubleheader on June 14, with the makeup for Monday's game taking place at 12:15 p.m. Central prior to the originally scheduled 6:45 p.m. game. Following the postponement, the Pirates announced that Zach Thompson (3-7, 3.24 ERA in 2021), who was scheduled to start Monday, would be pushed back to Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs. Jose Quintana will make his regularly scheduled start in the Pirates home opener against the Cubs today and JT Brubaker will start Thursday, Mitch Keller will go on Friday and Bryse Wilson will start on Saturday. The Cardinals will push Dakota Hudson (1-0, 2.08 ERA) back a day. Hudson is now scheduled to make his first start since Sept. 17, 2020, against Kansas City today with the originally scheduled starter Jordan Hicks coming out of the bullpen. Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz will take their normal turns on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively with Hicks expected to make his first start over the weekend. Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol returned after missing the past two games with the flu.

FOOTBALL

Jaguars waive Moses

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived linebacker Dylan Moses on Monday as players reported for the team's voluntary offseason workout program. Moses, who signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie from Alabama in 2021, spent all of last season on the non-football injury list after undergoing knee surgery in February 2021. He finished his college career with 196 tackles, including 22 for loss, 3 forced fumbles and t2wo interceptions. He missed the entire 2019 season with a knee injury and played through a torn meniscus in 2020. Dylan's departure is the latest move to a linebacking unit that already had lost its top two tacklers from last season. The Jags cut veteran captain Myles Jack and opted not to re-sign Damien Wilson.

Commanders re-sign Slye

The Washington Commanders re-signed kicker Joey Slye on Monday, a move designed to solidify a position that was in flux much of last season. Slye signed a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms of the contract were not disclosed. Slye, 26, is one of two kickers on the roster along with Brian Johnson, who was signed when Slye was sidelined by a hamstring injury. Slye and Johnson were the third and fourth kickers Washington used last season after going through Dustin Hopkins and Chris Blewitt.

HOCKEY

Malkin suspended 4 games

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville's Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL's department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check "retaliatory and aggressive." Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the second period Sunday. This is Malkin's second suspension after a one-game ban for high-sticking in 2019. This one costs him $190,000 in salary.