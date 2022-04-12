PB bank finishes purchase of Spirit

Simmons Bank branches opened across Texas on Monday after its parent company, Simmons First National Corp., completed the acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. of Conroe.

The Pine Bluff bank said it more than doubled its size and scale in the Lone Star State while establishing a platform for growth in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Bryan-College Station.

The transaction closed Friday and Simmons completed systems conversions and rebranding over the weekend.

"Our acquisition of Spirit further enhances the size and scale of our Texas franchise and positions us to increase shareholder value over time by bringing our broad array of products, services and leading-edge digital capabilities to new markets and clients," George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons, announced in a news release Monday. "With a shared commitment to serving our customers and supporting the communities where we live and work, we are well positioned to capture future growth in the Lone Star State."

As a result of the acquisition, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB was merged into Simmons Bank. Each share of Spirit common stock was converted into 1.0016722 shares of Simmons common stock, with cash paid in lieu of fractional shares and to cash out Spirit stock options and warrants that were outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

Simmons now has about $28 billion in assets, $14.3 billion in loans and $22.1 billion in total deposits based on data as of Dec. 31. In Texas, the addition of Spirit will more than double Simmons' size with about $4.8 billion in loans and $4.9 billion in deposits. Simmons will have 57 branches in Texas, located primarily in the fast-growing triangle region bounded by Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin and San Antonio.

The bank's operating territory includes more than 200 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Earlier this month, Home BancShares Inc. of Conway closed on its purchase of Happy Bancshares Inc. of Amarillo, Texas. Happy Bancshares had $6.81 billion in total assets, $3.59 billion in loans and $5.81 billion in deposits. With the acquisition, Home BancShares operates 76 bank branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 62 branches in Texas, five branches in South Alabama and one branch in New York City. The company in Texas will operate under the Happy State Bank brand.

Simmons is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on April 28 before the stock market opens. The company's stock closed Monday at $25.17, down 27 cents. Home reports earnings on April 21 before the market opens. Its shares closed at $21.94, up 20 cents.