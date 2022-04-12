People routed by fire return

Residents who live along Grant County roads 51 and 57 were allowed to return home after a wildfire that has burned about 1,500 acres of timber and wildland in the area near the B-17 Memorial Park since Sunday, according to the incident commander.

The estimated impacted acreage is more than double what was originally indicated, but Sheridan Fire Chief Ben Hammond said the fire did not grow that much overnight.

"It's just one of those numbers that we underestimated," Hammond said. "Nothing changed overnight other than that we have more boots on the ground."

The wildfire was believed to have been contained since about midnight, Hammond said, with the incident shut down by about 2 a.m. The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management first reported the fire at 2:45 p.m. Sunday on social media, and a mandatory evacuation was issued for residents in the area by 3:17 p.m.

"There are still some spots of fire burning inside the lines that's being monitored," Hammond said. "They are no threat to homes. We have allowed everyone who lives on 51 and 57 back into their homes. The power is back on."

Approximately 25 homes were impacted by the evacuation, according to Hammond.

No structural damage, injuries or deaths have resulted from the fire, Hammond said. The cause is under investigation.

The fire was contained a day before most of the state faced a risk of thunderstorms. Some storms will be strong to severe and capable of damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

Wind speeds reached as high as 20.3 mph Sunday evening, according to Weather Underground, adding a challenge to firefighters' containment efforts.

"The winds absolutely caused the fire to continue to spread," Hammond said. "But our numbers [acreage] did not grow that much."

Mohammad Bataineh, an associate professor of forest health at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, said his students are learning about the Grant County fire. His fire management course recently conducted a prescribed burn on 20 acres of the West Block Forest, a portion of the school's forestland that adjoins the campus.

"I was just pulling out information to use in the classroom that was mentioned in an article," Bataineh said Monday. "We're looking at the satellite imagery that determines where the fire is, the [information technology] response, where they are putting firefighters and what kind of tact they are using. I'm presenting that as a case study."

The university, which houses Arkansas' only school of forestry, does not participate in fighting wildfires, Bataineh said, but will respond to any technical support requests from the state Forestry Commission.