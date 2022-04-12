PREP BASEBALL: Kellar’s clutch hit lifts Har-Ber past West

SPRINGDALE -- Kaleb Kellar admitted it wasn't the hardest ball he ever hit, but it served its purpose well Monday night.

Kellar's fifth-inning single drove in Cole Carlton with the go-ahead run, and Springdale Har-Ber went on to claim a 3-1 victory over Bentonville West during 6A-West Conference baseball action at Har-Ber Field.

Carlton walked to lead off the fifth and made it to second on an errant throw when Caden Ross dropped a bunt down to move the runner over. One out later, Kellar worked his way to a 2-2 count, then hit a soft line drive to right field and allowed Carlton to score ahead of the throw, giving the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.

"It was just getting up there and competing," Kellar said. "The previous at-bat, I had an eight- or nine-pitch AB, so I was on the kid. The next AB kinda carried over. He left one over the plate, then I put the ball in play and good things happened."

It was only the third hit for Har-Ber (16-4, 6-1), but Cooper Dossett and Tyler Ridley were able to make the lead stand. Dossett issued a walk, then struck out the next three West batters to finish with 12 strikeouts over six innings.

Ridley entered the seventh inning and allowed three singles to load the bases with one out. He bounced back and struck out the next two batters to finish the game and pick up the save.

"Cooper just battled, like he always does," Har-Ber coach Dustin Helmkamp said. "It seems like he's been snakebitten on his starts, where we're down 1-0 and facing another arm, but he stayed the course. Then Ridley -- it got really interesting, but I'm proud of him for battling and making some pitches against some tough hitters. Those were two really big outs."

The Wolverines (12-8, 3-4) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth when singles by Cole Kitchens and Aaron Arnold set up Alex Downing, whose single up the middle allowed Kitchens to score. Har-Ber, which had been hitless through the first three innings, answered in the bottom of the fourth when Ross Felder doubled into right-center and scored on Clark Jenkins' two-out single to right.

The Wildcats' other run came in the sixth without a hit. Drue McClendon drew a walk and stole second, then he scored when West committed two errors on the same play.

"I tip my cap off to them," Helmkamp said. "I thought they pitched it very well. Kitchens was phenomenal, and (Landon) Grigg came in and did a great job."

West played the game without its head coach Chip Durham, who was absent for undisclosed reasons. Wolverines' assistant coach Brandon Lynch declined comment on Durham's absence after the game, and Bentonville Public Schools athletic director Scott Passmore also said he couldn't comment when asked through a text message.

Fayetteville 4, Bentonville 0

Jake Pannell threw a two-hit shutout, and Jaison De Lamar had a solo home run as Fayetteville defeated Bentonville at Bulldog Field.

Pannell needed only 90 pitches to finish the complete game and threw 54 for strikes. He finished with seven strikeouts and just one walk.

De Lamar gave Fayetteville (9-10, 3-4) the only offense it needed with one out in the second when he belted a solo home run. Isaac Cottle and Pannell each had an RBI single in the third, while Landon Holzhauer drove in the Bulldogs' final run in the sixth with an RBI single.

Rogers 6, Springdale 3

Ty Frakes drove in three runs, including the go-ahead run in the third inning, as Rogers reached the halfway point of 6A-West league with an unbeaten mark.

Springdale took a 1-0 lead when Jake McCool walked and scored on an error, but Frakes tied the game in the bottom of the first when his single drove in Kade Seldomridge, who had walked. Frakes then broke the tie in the third when he drove in Seldomridge again with another single.

Frakes added an RBI triple in the fifth and scored on Eli Marcotte's groundout to give the Mounties (15-3, 7-0) a 5-1 cushion.

Madden Dillard made the lead stand as he threw a complete-game five-hitter.



