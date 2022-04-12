Remnants of former Mountain Inn near Fayetteville square to be demolished

FAYETTEVILLE -- It appears what's left of the old Mountain Inn near the downtown square may finally be coming down.

The city has issued a permit to Car-Son Construction in North Little Rock to demolish the remnants of the former hotel. The building was partially demolished in 2005, but has remained vacant and in disrepair since the late 1990s.

Passersby may know it as the crumbling building with the giant owl mural that was painted on it in 2016.

Jonathan Curth, the city's development services director, said the building is an open safety violation. City staff have been working with the property owner for more than a year on a solution, he said.

The building has been secured off and on for several years, Curth said. Recently city staff have cited concerns over elements such as marble pieces potentially falling off the building onto an oft-used sidewalk below, he said.

"It's an institution in a bad way," Curth said.

The remnants of the building sit at the end of Center Street near College Avenue. It has an abutting wall with a separate building housing Damgoode Pies, Petra Cafe and other businesses, Curth said. Only the easternmost structure with the dilapidated elements will be torn down, he said.

Timing of the demolition will be up to the contractor, Curth said. Justin Stewart with Car-Son is listed as the applicant.

The property is owned by NWAP, LLC, in Mountain Home, which bought it in 2014 for $1.1 million, according to Washington County property records. The LLC is registered to Mountain Home attorney Mark Carney, who died in December.

The building previously was known as the Oriental Hotel, which turned into the Mountain Inn in 1923, according to Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette archives. It was expanded to about 100 rooms in the 1960s.

The Mountain Inn closed in 1998. Developers John Nock and Richard Alexander had plans to build a high-rise hotel and condo called the Renaissance Tower. The developers partially demolished the structure in 2005 and a crane loomed over the site for a couple years before a public parking lot went in, leaving what is there today.

The Renaissance Tower project never came to fruition, and Nock and Alexander defaulted on a $3.9 million loan for the property. The Bank of Fayetteville paid $1.25 million for the foreclosed property in 2013 before NWAP, LLC, bought it.

Around the time Nock and Alexander bought the property, the City Council created a tax increment finance district to pay for demolition of the old structure. The district allowed a portion of property taxes generated by properties within its borders to go toward removing the blight. Financing on the project fell through, and Nock and Alexander had to make good on more than $300,000 in liquidated damages to the city. They pledged to pay that amount if the hotel wasn't completed by September 2007.