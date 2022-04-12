Chance for damaging winds, large hail predicted through Wednesday, forecasters say

Arkansas will see further chances for strong to severe storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the state is at a slight risk Tuesday for damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail the size of a quarter, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

On Wednesday, another bout of severe storms will be possible as a cold front moves through Arkansas, the briefing states.

Forecasters’ predictions come after severe weather, including suspected tornadoes, caused minor structural damage, flash flooding and power failures across parts of the state on Monday.

Forecasters said Wednesday’s storms are expected to increase their coverage into eastern and southeastern parts of the state during the afternoon and evening hours.

With several rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected, periodic heavy rainfall is expected to continue across portions of the state, leading to local flooding issues, the briefing states.

Much of the state is considered an enhanced risk for severe weather conditions Wednesday, including hail as large as a golf ball, winds of up to 80 miles per hour and low tornado potential, according to the weather service.

Just over 1,200 Entergy customers were experiencing outages at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the largest number of outages reported in Faulkner and Pulaski Counties, according to the company's outage map.

Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 16 outages, the utility’s outage map reported shortly after 11 a.m.

