BASEBALL

UCA, UALR game moved to 2 p.m.

The second of three games this season between the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock will start at 2 p.m. today at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock instead of the original 6 p.m. first pitch due to the threat of inclement weather.

UCA took the first game in the annual series 3-1 on March 9, but UALR has won five straight games including a weekend sweep of Texas-Arlington.

The Bears and Trojans will also meet on May 17 at Bear Stadium in Conway.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TRACK AND FIELD

USA decathlon, heptathlon at UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas will host the decathlon and heptathlon for the USA Track and Field Championships May 6-7 it was announced Monday.

The top three finishers in the events will advance to the World Championships held July 15-24 in Eugene, Ore.

Former Arkansas NCAA champion Taliyah Brooks is among those expected to compete in the heptathlon.

The decathlon and heptathlon are being held prior to the USA Championships June 23-25 in Eugene so the athletes will have more recovery time for the World Championships.

-- Bob Holt

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Moore to Missouri State

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former University of Arkansas guard Chance Moore is transferring to Missouri State, he announced on his Twitter page Monday.

Moore, from Brookhaven, Ga., entered the transfer portal on May 29, three days after the Razorbacks ended their season with a 78-69 loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament West Region final.

Moore, a 4-star recruit, played in five games this season totaling eight minutes. He had five points and two rebounds. The 6-5 Moore has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

-- Bob Holt

MEN'S GOLF

ATU falls to 2nd at GAC Tournament

Arkansas Tech University, the No. 2 team in the country, is in second place after Monday's second round of the Great American Conference Tournament at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs.

The Wonder Boys shot 288 as a team in the second round and are at 7-over 583, two strokes behind Southwestern Oklahoma State. The two schools were tied entering Monday's play, but Southwestern Oklahoma had a second-round 286 to take the lead.

Henderson State University is third (584), while Harding University is fourth (595). Southeastern Oklahoma State, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Southern Nazarene and Northwestern Oklahoma State round out the team standings.

Arkansas Tech's Santiago De La Fuente is in second place with a 1-over 143, three strokes behind Southwestern Oklahoma State's Gregor Weck. Henry Frizzell of Arkansas Tech is in third place (even at 144) and Henderson State's Josh McNulty is in a tie for fourth place at 1-over 145.

The final round is scheduled for 8 a.m. today.

WOMEN'S GOLF

HSU in lead at GAC Tournament

Henderson State University is in control through two rounds of the Great American Conference Tournament on Monday at Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs after firing a second-round 291.

The Reddies are at 9-over 585. Their next-closest competitor is Arkansas Tech, which is 35-over 611.

Rounding out the team standings are Harding University, Southwestern Oklahoma State, the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Oklahoma Baptist, Southern Arkansas University, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene.

Gracen Blount of Henderson State leads at 1-over 143. Arkansas Tech's Jacqueline Klemm's is in second place (even 144). A trio of Reddies -- Allie Bianchi, Hannah Choi and Daphney Tilton -- round out the top five. Bianchi and Choi are tied in third place at 3-over 147, while Tilton is in fifth place with a 4-over 148.

The final round is scheduled for 8 a.m. today.

Five ASU players in top 15

Olivia Schmidt is tied for the individual lead and is among five Arkansas State University golfers in the top 15 after 36 holes at the Oral Roberts Spring Invite at the Club at Indian Springs River Course in Tulsa.

Schmidt is at 2-over 142.

Also for the Red Wolves, Kayla Burke is tied for fifth place (even 144) and Casey Sommer is in seventh place (1-over 145). Elise Schultz and Charlotte Menager are both tied for 15th place (7-over 151).

ASU is in second place with a 581, one stroke behind host Oral Roberts.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in third place with a 596.

Katja Mueller leads the Trojans and is in a tie for third place with a 1-under 143. Viktoria Krnacova is tied for ninth place (5-over 149) and Anna Dawson is in 14th place (6-over 150).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services